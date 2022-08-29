10 Common Myths About Wills Debunked

Influenced by poorly researched fiction, many strange ideas about Wills have become rooted in people’s minds.

As they say, a little knowledge is a dangerous thing!

When it comes to making Wills, you ought to know fact from fiction. Without the right information, you may end up making mistakes that can affect the future of your dear ones.

Let’s bust the most popular myths, so you don’t fall for some fictional ideas when it comes to making a Will.

A Person Who Is Unhappy With Life Writes their Will

Many people associate the idea of making a Will with the image of an elderly person lying on a deathbed. Maybe that’s what we’ve been conditioned to believe from watching movies and novels.

But don’t let such thoughts cloud your reasoning.

Nothing is depressing or unpleasant about writing your Will. Writing your Will is a very practical step, probably the most important one when it comes to Estate Planning.

A person should maketheir Will to protect those closest to them and their hard earned-assets in the event of their untimely death. There is no greater peace of mind than knowing you have planned for the worst.

Only Rich People Need A Will

The idea that only the rich and the famous have enough assets that would justify writing a Will is simply absurd.

You don’t have to be filthy rich or attain a particular net worth to consider writing your Will.

A Will is not just the written instructions for the distribution of your assets and property among your heirs after your death. It also covers aspects like how your minor children will be cared for, how your bank accounts are to be accessed, and more.

DIY Wills Are All You Need

Did someone advise you to just write down your wishes on a paper and that’ll work as a Will?

That’s grossly misleading advice, indeed!

A handwritten or holographic Will is acceptable under common law, but it can be legally valid only if properly drafted and executed. The Will should be signed in the presence of two witnesses. The wording of the Will should be very clear and include the standard legal clauses.

Handwritten Wills made without professional advice may fall short of being legally valid. So, ditch your handwritten note and get a professionally drafted and duly executed Will.

Drafting A Will Is A Long Process

The other myth around Wills is that getting a good legal draft may take a lot of time. People assume that the Will writing process will be a complex one, with several visits to the lawyer’s office.

But the time taken to draft a Will depends on the complexity of the Will.

If you want a simple Will, your instructions can be taken in less than an hour. You can even make a Last Will & Testament online using the services of a professional Will writing agency.

Professionally Drafted Wills Cost A Fortune

Although law firms and big shot lawyers can charge a hefty fee for assisting you in making a Will, getting professional advice doesn’t always have to be expensive. You need to research your options and you’ll find a good legal service for a basic fee.

Drafting a simple Will is a very standard process and hiring a specialist Will writing agency can make it appear like a cakewalk. But be wary of choosing free templates because even a small error in the Will can affect its legal validity.

Married People Do Fine Without A Will

Another popular myth is that married people don’t need to make a Will because their spouse will automatically inherit all their assets after death.

Unfortunately, things are not so simple in the eyes of the law.

In the absence of a Will, the law of intestacy governs how your Estate will be distributed. As a result under some circumstances, your spouse may not be entitled to inherit all the assets. Without a Will, the inheritance of your heirs can be reduced because your property is subject to Inheritance tax.

With a Will, you can leave all the assets in the name of your spouse, if you wish so. You can also plan your Estate in the Will in a way that Inheritance tax can be avoided.

Your Children Will Be Cared For By Your Family Members After Your Death

Parents of young children assume that after death, their children will be looked after by family members or nearest relatives. They think their close relatives will take the initiative and take guardianship of their children.

Again, that’s a mistaken belief.

In the absence of a Will, the government takes up the task of finding guardians for minor children if their parents are not alive. The guardian can be any family member, not necessarily the one you prefer.

When you make a Will, you can leave specific instructions about how your minor children will be looked after. You can appoint their guardian and leave money in a trust for the children’s benefit till they attain maturity.

You Make A Will At A Certain Age

If you think there’s a suitable age for making a Will, it’s time to check your facts.

You don’t have to be 60, 80 or close to retirement to consider making a Will. Anyone older than 18 years of age can make a Will.

Making a Will is all about how much you care about your loved ones and how financially aware you are about the consequences of an untimely death. So even if you’re young and have significant assets, you should consider making your Will as soon as possible.

You Don’t Need To Worry About The Debts

Surprisingly, a majority believes that once they’re gone, their debts die too. But this is another myth you need to steer clear off.

When your Will is executed, your creditors will have a claim to your Estate equivalent to the debts you owe them. If the money is short, your assets will have to be sold to settle the debts.

You should be mindful of your liabilities when you make a Will because all your outstanding debts will affect your family’s inheritance after you pass away.

Your Make A Will Only Once

Don’t be misled by the terminology ‘Last Will and Testament’ to assume that your Will is only written once in your lifetime.

You can write a new Will or make changes to a Will that you made a long time ago.

If properly drafted and duly executed, the latest Will will be valid. Any other document will not be legally binding once your new Will is executed.

After you make a new Will, make sure you destroy old documents that may create confusion later on.

After reading about these myths, we hope you’ll know what a Will is and how it works.

We’ve listed the most popular myths here, but many others may still be floating around. Don’t let hear-say affect your judgement. Always take professional advice when making a Will, especially when you have a doubt.





