10 Must-Have Apartment Amenities for Renters

The more amenities you get in the apartment, the better-but are they useful? Here’s a list of amenities you should make sure you get.

Best Amenities Apartments Have To Offer For Renters

Apartment hunting can be a tedious task. There are numerous options available at varying prices with amenities that make it tough to choose one. Do not worry, we’ve got you covered! Here’s a guide that will list out apartment amenities that serve as a boon for renters. Before that, let’s cover the basics of what apartment amenities are.

What Are Apartment Amenities?

Apartment amenities are perks offered with the apartment other than the essential items. For instance, every apartment has a kitchen space, but if your apartment comes with modern fittings and appliances, it is considered as amenities. Community amenities would include swimming pools, parks, gyms, etc. Property managers and landlords tend to pitch higher prices for these units with these value-added services.

What Amenities Should Renters Look Out For?

It’s tough to decide which amenities matter in face of multiple choices. Though the choices are completely personal, you would like to get the best for the money you pay.

Keeping that in mind, here is a list of amenities that you must keep on your checklist for your convenience.

In-built Air Conditioner – If you’re looking for an apartment in a state like Arizona or Texas, you want an air conditioner with your apartment. It gets crazy hot during summers and an HVAC is helpful. Even without much heat, having an air conditioner helps as fans sometimes aren’t enough to cool one room. In-Unit Washer and Dryer – Having your washer and dryer in house would make your work easier and effortless. Imagine having to carry a big laundry basket across the hall to the community washing machine. Yeah, it’s scary! Dishwasher – Yes, everyone can do dishes on their own. However, it requires your time and effort and on top of it wastes a lot of water. Having a dishwasher in your apartment would be a boon and would save you time. Internet Service – Internet services are an absolute necessity these days especially if you work from home. It’d be great if you get stable WiFi that will help you to stay connected, stream movies and work at your convenience. Pets allowed – Apartments that are pet-friendly are a rare occurrence. If you are a pet mom or dad, you wouldn’t want to finalize a unit that does not allow your pet in it. It’s best to ask your apartment owner or real estate broker about the rules and regulations. Secure Parking – The secure parking facility adds as an incentive if your locality is prone to robberies. First of all, a high robbery rate would be a major red flag. But if you are out of choices, keeping your car in a secured facility would give peace of mind. Patio and Balcony – Apartments with balconies or patio are a great catch. Nothing better than absorbing the city views from your balcony. Swimming Pool – It is one of the luxury amenities that an apartment has to offer. It is used by the entire apartment community. The pool area can be used for relaxing, socializing and of course, swimming would keep you fit and healthy. Fitness Center – For those who love gym workouts, it would be great to have a well-equipped gym in their apartment building. You’ll save money on gym memberships, fuel and time. Outdoor Spaces – It would be great to have open spaces where you can sit and relax along with your family. You could also engage with your neighbors so that you stay connected within the community.

Other Added Benefits

There are several other benefits landlords may offer to their tenants. You might get to see some landlords offering fully furnished units. Or some may offer subscriptions to streaming services like Netflix, given their popularity and demand. Also, some may offer to cover repairs of broken-down appliances and systems as they might have purchased a home warranty policy. Some are gracious enough to offer discounts on maintenance costs.

Apartment amenities aren’t an absolute necessity in life, but having access to them sure makes life more enjoyable. Thus these services may be worth the extra cost.

