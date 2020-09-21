10 Reasons why email marketing is a must for every business

Email marketing is THE evergreen channel!

Email marketing is one of the most straightforward digital marketing strategies. It is based on sending emails and developing a relationship with your prospects and customers. It helps you to convert your prospects into customers and first-time buyers into recurring customers.

If you think your business can survive with social media, SEO, and affiliate marketing, you need to contemplate it. With all the hype over new digital marketing channels, this decade-old email marketing approach is still one of the most effective strategies.

Despite the plethora of marketing tools available, email marketing is simply the best tactic for every business. The best part is that you have access to custom Mailchimp templates or free HTML email templates. We are here with the list of ten reasons why email marketing is a must for every business.

(Almost!) Everyone Uses Email

Not everyone has a social media account, but half of the planet uses email. Yes, email has a more extensive reach than any other channel. It provides you with a direct line of two-way communication with your target audience. With mobile devices, it has become even faster. The moment you send the mail, hundreds and potentially thousands of people will get instantly notified.

It is an Affordable Option

Of course, money matters. Paid social media advertisements and SEO strategies can be heavy on your pocket. In contrast, email marketing is much more affordable and effective. You will have the initial costs of building an email list and investing in software for automation, but after that, your costs will be minimal.

Email Increases Brand Awareness and Appeal

People learn about your business when you make it visible. Email marketing is a perfect way to develop your brand identity. It allows you to get directly into the email inboxes of your customers or potential customers. Once you begin creating customized and valuable content for them, they are more likely to open your emails. The more they open your emails, the better you can get to know them and build a relationship.

Email Marketing Enables Targeted and Personalized Content

As a business, you surely want to have a unique personalized value proposition for each of your potential customers. Well, email marketing makes it possible. You need to segment your email lists by different customer characteristics you think are relevant to your business. For instance, if you are a sports brand, you can segment your customers by sports they like.

It Encourages Action

No marketing message has ever been sent without a call-to-action. Email is an ideal and quick way to inspire action. You can easily embed call-to-action buttons and ask people to subscribe to your channel, sign up to your latest course, offer discounts, direct them to your website, or nudge them towards a sale.

Emails Drive Conversions

There isn’t a channel as powerful as an email to convert your potential customers into customers. The average click-through rate of an email campaign is much higher than any other social media campaign. You are more likely to get someone to click on your website via email than any other marketing channel.

Email Marketing Is Measurable

As a business owner, you are probably well aware of all the numbers you have to deal with for your spending. With email marketing, accounting and measuring become relatively easy. Most email marketing services provide access to critical numbers like click rates, delivery reports, percentage of clicks, and emails opened by geography and device/browser. All this information makes it easy to justify your activities and create a new plan of action.

Emails Are Easy to Rectify

Imagine making a typo in a print ad or using the wrong word in a tv advert! It can cost you a lot and you may even receive a negative response from the audience. It becomes downright impossible or challenging to rectify or adjust your message. With email, things are way too easier! All you need to do is resend an email, acknowledge your mistake, and deploy a follow-up email at almost no cost.

Email Marketing Is Versatile by Nature

Whatever floats your boat! You can incorporate different types of media in your messaging. You can choose to include text, memes, videos, images, GIFs, or embedded content. Use them in any combination you see suitable for your business.

It Is A Forever Thing!

Remember MySpace? Exactly! Many social media platforms will come and go, but emails are here to stay. Imagine investing a significant amount of money in building an audience on a platform (yes, you can read TikTok here) only to find it a ghost town in a year or two later. The impact of it on your business will be catastrophic. On the other hand, email has a long history of stability and the platform is evolving by each passing day.

It’s a Wrap

Start communicating with your audience through email today. With email marketing, you can build your business, out-do your marketing goals, and create a positive brand image, all without breaking your budget. You can create professional and effective email marketing campaigns faster compared to other channels, allowing you to spend more time working on other equally important business aspects.

Kevin, the Head of Marketing at Email Uplers – one of the fastest growing custom email design and coding companies, specializes in crafting beautiful email templates, PSD to HTML email conversion and free HTML Email Templates. He loves gadgets, bikes, jazz, and breathes email marketing. He is a brand magician who loves to engage & share insights with fellow marketers.