SEO is one of the most important things that you need to consider if you want to create a successful marketing strategy. But it can be tricky at times, often complicated.

But one of the best ways to learn about SEO is from the pros.

Learning from the top experts in the industry will allow you to master it.

In this post, we’ve put together the top 10 SEO experts that you should follow online:

1. Andy Drinkwater

Any first started out as a copywriter and then venturing in SEO in 1999.

He is now working as a freelance SEO consultant that specializes in technical SEO and auditing. He has 19 years of experience in the SEO industry. He also regularly shares content about SEO and has even contributed to the best tools in the SEO world, such as Ahref, SEMrush, Rank Ranger, and Search Engine Journal.

2. Rand Fishkin

Rand is a founder and former CEO of Moz, one of the leading online marketing, and SEO sites on the internet. He is also professionally known as the ‘Wizard of Moz.’

Apart from Moz, he is also the founder of Inbound.org. Currently, he is writing a back that tackles start-up culture.

He also made several public speaking engagements at giant companies which include Facebook, Microsoft, and Google.

3. Brian Dean

Entrepreneur calls this guy as an ‘SEO genius.’ Dean teaches us that there’s a lot of things that you can find discover when you search beyond the obvious.

He is the founder of Backlinko, one of the leading link building and SEO strategy tools on the internet.

Through his SEO training and tools (such as his blog posts, vlogs, and newsletters,) he has helped several business owners improve their site traffic. His Youtube channel, in particular, has been a useful resource. Without a doubt, he is one of the top experts in the SEO industry.

4. Neil Patel

Patel is one of the most inspiring SEO experts you’ve probably come across online. He co-founded several successful sites such as Crazy Egg, Quick Sprout, and KISSmetrics.

His professional experiences in the field of SEO is also unrivaled. He is a New York Times best-selling author, and one of the top marketers in the world according to Forbes.

He is also recognized by former President Obama as one of the top 100 entrepreneurs under 30. Moreover, this guy has already made his mark in the SEO industry, educating thousands (if not millions) on SEO, and how one can create solid business practices.

5. Barry Schwartz

Schwartz is Rusty Brick’s SEO, a leading web software company in the US.

He has tons of experience SEO-wise and has been in the industry for more than 16 years.

He also regularly puts content on his site Search Engine Roundtable, a site that’s entirely dedicated to search. He’s also a news editor for Search Engine Land.

Moreover, giant publications such as NY Times, Wall Street Journal, and Forbes have also quoted him in the past.

Schwartz regularly curates high-quality content regarding all things related to SEO and Google. He also gives out practical advice to small business owners and marketing professionals.

6. Danny Sullivan

Aside from founding one of the most well-known influential SEO companies on the internet, Sullivan is now focusing on building a stronger connection between SEO employees of Google and the public.

Sullivan is the co-founder of Third Door Media, which hosts the online publication Search Engine Land. Search Engine Land tackles everything about search engine optimization, as well as search marketing.

The guy has already become the expert search even before most millennials barely reached kindergarten.

He is the chief content officer of Third Door Media for 21 years before retiring and became the public liaison of search of Google.

7. Ann Smarty

Smarty works as a content marketing and SEO specialist. She’s part of the largest marketing resources on the internet for the last couple of years, like Search Engine Journal, Mashable, Internet Marketing Ninjas.

Apart from that, she also has her own blog called SEO Smarty, where she tackles just about anything SEO-related, from link building to on-page SEO.

She’s also the founder of sites such as ViralContentBee and MyBlogU.

8. Alyeda Solis

Solis is an international consultant and the founder of the digital marketing firm Orainti. The company focuses on technical, mobile, and international SEO. She was also named as the European Search Personality of the Year back in 2018.

Apart from her experience with traditional SEO, she was also able to expand her niche. Being bilingual (speaking both Spanish and English,) she also specializes in “multilingual environments and web migrations.”

8. Tim Soulo

Soulo is the product advisor and CMO of Ahrefs, an excellent SEO tool that allows you to research keywords, and backlinks, and audit your competitors.

Unlike most experts who would often engage in public speaking events, Soulo goes above and beyond broadening his reach in live international events.

He has produced high-quality content that teaches business owners and bloggers the secrets on how to create a more efficient SEO.

9. Cyrus Shepard

Shepard previously worked as a lead search engine optimizer in Moz before eventually founding his own SEO consulting firm, Zyppy.

His passion and knowledge in the SEO industry have set him apart with other SEO experts. The energy that you incorporate in his language draws in his audience.

This has made him a more effective blogger and educator in the SEO industry.

10. Vanessa Fox

Fox is one persona behind Google’s Webmaster Central. This is a search engine tool that teaches business owners and professionals about indexing and crawling.

Working in Google at the beginnings of site indexing and crawling, Fox certainly knows the ins and outs of SEO like the back of her hand.

Currently, she’s the CEO of an analytics software company called Keylime Toolbox.

Over to You

So there you have it. All of these SEO experts on this list will help you learn more about SEO, and how you can maximize it for your business. By learning it from the pros, and working with a top SEO company India, you’ll emerge so much stronger.

You’ll be educated and inspired, and hopefully, you can apply what you learned to create a successful website, or business online.