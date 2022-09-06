10 Ways to Get Ready For Fall

Fall is just around the corner, as is the change of season. Jackets, scarves, sweaters and boots. Here is a list of things to get you ready.

Burn a Fall-Scented Candle

Cinnamon, Pumpkin, Eucalyptus, Apple and Vanilla will not only make you home feel refreshing, but will light up the soon darkening skies.

Hang an Autumn Wreath

Wreaths are quickly becoming a popular trend,. You can easily make your own fall wreath with colorful leaves and beautiful bows.

Buy Some Comfy Socks

My feet always get cold. Now Aromasoles makes chenille socks that are infused with therapeutic oils. There are proven health benefits of Lavender and shea butter essential oils that include the ability to reduce stress, anxiety, nervous tension, as well as relieve pain and disinfect the scalp and skin. It also induces sleep and is often used as an alternative treatment for insomnia. Imagine waking up with feet rested and ready for all that you ask them to do.

Hot Cider

A hot cup of cider can instantly create fall in a cup, regardless of the temperature outside.

Visit a Farm

Fall is my absolute favorite time to take trips up to visit a local farm. Spend the day picking pumpkins or app[les and come home and bake a delicious pie.

Plant Fall Bulbs

Now’s the perfect time to plant fall bulbs to grow spring flowers.

Get Organized

Why not get all your papers in order is that fall feels like a breeze instead of a chore.

Fuel Up for Football

Oh no men are glued to their televisions once again. Why not cook some chili in advance or get game food stocked in the house. That why you are ready for anything.

Get A Facial

The summer has most likely wrecked havoc on your skin. Why not give yourself a day of pampering.

Change Your Wardrobe

Every year on Labor Day, I switch out my summer clothes for fall. Anything I don’t wear I donate and this year there are going to be hundreds if not thousands in need. It is a great way to get organized and give back.