MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

10 Years Of Musical Theatre History! Celebrating Feinstein’s/54 Below’s 10th Anniversary

10 Years Of Musical Theatre History! Celebrating Feinstein’s/54 Below’s 10th Anniversary

Since opening its doors ten years ago, Feinstein’s/54 Below prided itself in being the premiere home for celebrating musical theatre’s rich history. From reviving the jewels of the canon to concerts celebrating Broadway’s theatres, Feinstein’s/54 Below audiences have taken countless trips down a magical memory lane.

To celebrate their tenth year in operation, Feinstein’s/54 Below celebrating these wonderful musical moments that appeared on their stage. Each one celebrating the rich tapestry of musical theatre history!

On May 2nd, an evening of songs and stories, performed by the legends themselves who were lucky enough to bring their histories to Feinstein’s/54 Below.

Original cast members of these shows will be on hand to share trivia and anecdotes about their experiences creating some of the most iconic moments in musical theatre history.

The 7pm show will feature:

Christine Andreas
Jim Brochu
Charles Busch
Carole Demas
Jerry Dixon
Ed Dixon
Anita Gillette
David Jackson
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Jim Walton
Maury Yeston

Music directed by Michael Lavine

Produced by Robert W. Schneider

Related Items
Cabaret

Magda Katz has been in the entertainment world for most of her life as a child actress, assistant to the head publicist of Avco Embassy Pictures, theatrical print agent. She went on to manage the show business career of her 2 children for over 15 years. For the last five years Magda has been filming and editing video trailers of live performances as well as celebrity interviews. Broadway After Dark was the first website to feature her video trailers. She contributed in creating a star studded 90th birthday party for Mickey Rooney at Feinstein’s at the Regency Hotel. Her video trailers have a large international following. Videos are featured on www.t2conline.com. All of Magda’s videos can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/user/MagdaCorrespondent

Related Items

More in Cabaret

The American Songbook Association Gala And You Are There

Genevieve Rafter KeddyMay 10, 2022
Read More

The American Songbook Association Gala

Stephen SorokoffMay 10, 2022
Read More

Stars Will Be Out in Force to Honor Lee Roy Reams

Suzanna BowlingMay 10, 2022
Read More

Norbert Leo Butz Guests For Cellist Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf At Chelsea Table and Stage

Suzanna BowlingMay 6, 2022
Read More

My View: There’s A Lot To Talk About This Show……KEN PAGE

Stephen SorokoffMay 5, 2022
Read More

Jessica Vosk Guests For Cellist Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf At Chelsea Table and Stage

Suzanna BowlingMay 5, 2022
Read More

T2C Talks to the Divine Ms Lillias White

Suzanna BowlingMay 4, 2022
Read More

Adrian Dunn Emancipation – Classical Black Music Matters

Stephen BestMay 4, 2022
Read More

My View: An “International Musical Incident” at The Society For The Preservation Of The Great American Songbook Gala

Stephen SorokoffMay 3, 2022
Read More