10 Years Of Musical Theatre History! Celebrating Feinstein’s/54 Below’s 10th Anniversary

Since opening its doors ten years ago, Feinstein’s/54 Below prided itself in being the premiere home for celebrating musical theatre’s rich history. From reviving the jewels of the canon to concerts celebrating Broadway’s theatres, Feinstein’s/54 Below audiences have taken countless trips down a magical memory lane.

To celebrate their tenth year in operation, Feinstein’s/54 Below celebrating these wonderful musical moments that appeared on their stage. Each one celebrating the rich tapestry of musical theatre history!

On May 2nd, an evening of songs and stories, performed by the legends themselves who were lucky enough to bring their histories to Feinstein’s/54 Below.

Original cast members of these shows will be on hand to share trivia and anecdotes about their experiences creating some of the most iconic moments in musical theatre history.

The 7pm show will feature:

Christine Andreas

Jim Brochu

Charles Busch

Carole Demas

Jerry Dixon

Ed Dixon

Anita Gillette

David Jackson

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Jim Walton

Maury Yeston