100 Years of Broadway to Eisenhower With Neil Berg

Neil Berg brought 100 Years of Broadway with performers direct from New York. Berg is the composer/lyricist of the hit Off-Broadway musical The Prince and the Pauper, and the composer for the upcoming Broadway musical Grumpy Old Men based on the film starring Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau. Berg has revived arrangements of Broadway classics as well as numbers from the newest hit shows.

The stellar cast includes: Carter Calvert. Calvert is best known for originating her role in the Tony®- nominated Broadway musical It Ain’t Nothin’ But The Blues alongside Grammy® winning jazz vocalist Gregory Porter. She is featured on the cast recording and starred in the show’s national tour.

Joey Calveri on Broadway Wonderland (Knight). Toured U.S. with ROA as Joey Primo. Other credits We Will Rock You Las Vegas (Galileo), Saturday Night Fever (Double J and Tony), Trip of Love (Peter), West Side Story (Action), Grease (Kenickie), HAIR (Berger), Annie (Rooster).

Rita Harvey is married to Neil Berg. Rita performed the role of Hodel in the Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof, starring Alfred Molina, Harvey Fierstein and Rosie O’Donell. She made her Broadway debut performing the role of Christine Daae in The Phantom of the Opera after two and a half years in the role with the national touring company. Rita created the role of Lady Edith in the Off-Broadway hit musical The Prince and The Pauper at the Lambs theatre.

Richard Todd Adams spent much of the last decade performing across the country in some of the most sought-after roles in musical theatre. He is one of a handful of American actors to have portrayed the Phantom, Jean Valjean, and Javert. A graduate of The Juilliard School, he began his career starring as Raoul with both the Los Angeles and national touring companies of The Phantom of the Opera. In New York he was in Michael John LaChiusa’s Little Fish at Second Stage. He made his Broadway debut in 2005 in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Woman in White, and went on to perform in The Pirate Queen.

Laurel Harris was the Elphaba standby in Wicked on Broadway. She toured the country as Elphaba and was with both touring companies for a total of 3 years. Broadway credits: Jagged Little Pill, Beautiful (Cynthia Weil), Wicked (Elphaba standby), Evita (Evita understudy), In Transit.

Audiences delight in hearing songs from the hit shows in which these performers starred including My Fair Lady, South Pacific, West Side Story, Chicago, Jersey Boys and Wicked.