106.7 LITE FM’s Broadway in Bryant Park Returns

After skipping two summers Broadway in Bryant Park is back. This free weekly lunchtime concerts is brought to to you by the casts of current and up-coming Broadway shows.
August 4, 2022
106.7 LITE FM Host: Delilah
Pre-show: STOMP!
Disney on Broadway
Aladdin
The Lion King
August 11, 2022
106.7 LITE FM Host: Cubby & Christine
Pre-show: Kimberley Akimbo
Chicago
Dear Evan Hansen
Hadestown
Phantom of the Opera
August 18, 2022
106.7 LITE FM Host: Helen Little
Pre-show: 1776
Come From Away
Funny Girl
Mr. Saturday Night
Wicked
August 25, 2022
106.7 LITE FM Host: Rich Kaminski
Pre-show: Special Performance by Taiwan Tourism Bureau
A Strange Loop
Beetlejuice
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Six
Lawn seating is first come, first serve. The concerts, from 12:30 to 1:30 pm, are sponsored by 106.7 LITE FM. The schedule is subject to change.
