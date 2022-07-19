MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

106.7 LITE FM’s Broadway in Bryant Park Returns

106.7 LITE FM’s Broadway in Bryant Park Returns

After skipping two summers Broadway in Bryant Park is back. This free weekly lunchtime concerts is brought to to you by the casts of current and up-coming Broadway shows.

August 4, 2022

106.7 LITE FM Host: Delilah
Pre-show: STOMP!
Disney on Broadway
Aladdin
The Lion King

August 11, 2022

106.7 LITE FM Host: Cubby & Christine
Pre-show: Kimberley Akimbo
Chicago
Dear Evan Hansen
Hadestown
Phantom of the Opera

August 18, 2022

106.7 LITE FM Host: Helen Little
Pre-show: 1776
Come From Away
Funny Girl
Mr. Saturday Night
Wicked

August 25, 2022

106.7 LITE FM Host: Rich Kaminski
Pre-show: Special Performance by Taiwan Tourism Bureau
A Strange Loop
Beetlejuice
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Six

Lawn seating is first come, first serve. The concerts, from 12:30 to 1:30 pm, are sponsored by 106.7 LITE FM. The schedule is subject to change.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Theatre News: Mr. Saturday Night Sets Closing, Ali Stroker Expecting, Hoagy Carmichael’s Stardust Road and Registration is Open for the Festival of New Musicals!

Suzanna BowlingJuly 18, 2022
Read More

Into The Woods On Broadway Has Heart and Proves It Is Even More Relevant Today

Suzanna BowlingJuly 16, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Beanie Out Yet Again, Lawsuits, The Piano Lesson, Theatre Center Incubator and Pay The Writer

Suzanna BowlingJuly 16, 2022
Read More

BroadwayCon: Day 3 Part 3: The Kite Runner

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 15, 2022
Read More

BroadwayCon Day 3 Part 2: Rockers at the Market Place and in Panel

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 15, 2022
Read More

BroadwayCon: Day 3 Part 1: 30 Years of Assassins, Market Place and Cheers to the Understudies

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 15, 2022
Read More

Some Like it Hot Shows This Might Be The Show To See This Season

Suzanna BowlingJuly 14, 2022
Read More

BroadwayCon: POTUS

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 13, 2022
Read More

BroadwayCon: Kimberly Akimbo

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 13, 2022
Read More