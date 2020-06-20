MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Father’s Day Extraordinary Gift Ideas

This Father’s Day weekend think out of the ordinary for some extraordinary gifts.

For the dad who loves skincare try 111SKIN’s The Grooming Kit. Designed to cover each step of your routine, this kit targets the cleanse right through to the under eyes. Including our Exfolactic Cleanser for both a powerful cleanse and exfoliation, Antioxidant Energising Essence for post-shave and the Cryo ATP Sports Booster to revitalise lack lustre skin. For nourishment the Y Theorem Day Cream Light NAC Y2 is a great moisturising emulsion to lock in the hydration and our Sub-Zero De-Puffing Eye Mask to alleviate the puffiness under the eyes.

Fans around the world include trendsetters and celebrities including David Beckham.

For the dad who loves to cook give him something yummy that also gives back. The wonderful foundation enCourage Kids is hosting the Serving Up Smiles at Home series. They are bringing chefs and mixologists into your kitchen to give virtual hands-on lessons in creating delicious, signature dishes and cocktails. Classes run every week through the summer with the first class coming up Thursday, June 25th. Chef Chris Nirschel of NY Catering Service will be whipping up a delicious chicken piccata. Next up look for Dan Fernandez of The Capital Grille, Tiana Gee of Red Rooster and Ralph Scarmardella of Tao Group.

It is $25 per class and you can view all the classes and purchase your ticket here: www.encourage-kids.org/sus-athome

Happy Father’s Day.

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

