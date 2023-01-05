11 types of engineered wood flooring

Whether building your dream home or renovating the existing one, flooring is a crucial part of the overall build. It is something you are going to have for a very long time.

Engineered wood flooring is the answer to almost every flooring need. Engineered wood flooring comprises mechanically structured wooden planks and panels that are glued or nailed into the ground.

This flooring type is popular among the masses. There are so many choices available, each seemingly better than the other. But which one should you choose?



Here is a list of different types of engineered wood flooring you can choose from.

Glued engineered flooring

Based on the method of installation, glued-engineered flooring requires adhesives for placement. It provides a much more elegant finish but is challenging to work with, as one has to be quick with placements. Also, it doesn’t allow second chances for adjustments. Once done layering, the chances of making changes are slim to none.

Glueless engineered flooring

After glued engineering flooring, this one is self-explanatory. It doesn’t require any adhesive for the placement of panels. The planks are designed primarily with a click-and-lock mechanism. Unlike glued engineering flooring, this one is easier to place and allows freedom of adjustment.

Laminate flooring

We suggest you go for laminate flooring if you want a stunning finish. Laminate flooring is scratch-proof and can withstand high-temperature. However, it is prone to water damage. Constructed with a layer of fiberboard, these are easier to maintain.

White oak engineered oak flooring

This one is quite pleasant on the eyes due to its natural yet modish appearance. It has a Janka rating of 1365, which means it is durable and resilient compared to others. This flooring is suitable for indoors as well as outdoors and can endure heavy foot traffic.

Maple engineered wood flooring

With a Janka rating of 1450, maple-engineered wood flooring is the most popular choice of homeowners due to its charming appearance and excellent durability. It comes in very few shades, most of which are light and aesthetically pleasing.

Carbonized bamboo wood flooring

This one cannot be considered traditional wooden flooring but is equally popular due to its similar elegant finishing. Depending on the quality of the wood, the Janka can be different with each one, ranging from 1000 to 1100.

Rosewood flooring

Quite similar to oak and maple, rosewood flooring is another elegant option with very high durability. It is an outstanding choice for homes and offices with its unique grain pattern and availability of different shades.

Ashwood flooring

With a Janka rating of 1320, ashwood flooring has commendable durability and is an excellent choice for areas with high traffic. It is available in many tones, which you can choose per your liking and the overall ambiance of your home or office.

Pine wood flooring

One of the most commonly used woods for construction, pine wood is an excellent choice of flooring for homes and offices. Available in many different styles and colors, it can go well with the rest of your office or home decor. It is also a much more affordable option than most hardwoods.

American cherry wood flooring

Last but not least, this one is a sure fan favorite with its stunning finish. Although it has a Janka rating of only 950, making it unsuitable for high-traffic areas, its beautiful appearance makes it quite popular among decor enthusiasts.

Choosing the right one

Most of these flooring options have been tested with the Janka hardness test. Each one is a beautiful choice, which makes the job of choosing the right engineered wooden flooring more and more difficult. Go for the one you find suitable based on traffic, design, decor, and durability.





