111SKIN Creates Ultimate NYFW Beauty This Season

Backstage at the Jason Wu show 111SKIN created a radiant skincare look to achieve a smooth and luminous base for a bright and bold makeup design created by Diane Kendal. Please see below for the skincare steps taken by 111SKIN aestheticians backstage.

SKIN PREP BY 111SKIN

Gently press the 111SKIN Antioxidant Energising Essence into to clean, dry skin to provide immediate hydration and prime the skin for the rest of the skincare routine.

Apply 111SKIN Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Mask under each eye to brighten under eyes and then layer on 111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Lifting & Firming Mask to firm and smooth the skin. Leave on for 20 minutes. Pat in excess serum after removing masks.

Gently dab a small amount of 111SKIN Space Defence Bright Eye Lift Gel around the orbital eye area to firm and lift.

Lock in the moisture with 111SKIN Y Theorem Day Cream to provide a protective barrier between the skin and makeup.

Finally, apply a thin layer of 111SKIN Rose Gold Radiance Booster to add a glow and luminosity to the entire face, neck and decolletage.

