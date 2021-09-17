MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
111SKIN Creates Ultimate NYFW Beauty This Season

111SKIN Creates Ultimate NYFW Beauty This Season

The most beautiful thing happened this New York Fashion Week and it was all because of 111SKIN.

Backstage at the Jason Wu show 111SKIN created a radiant skincare look to achieve a smooth and luminous base for a bright and bold makeup design created by Diane Kendal. Please see below for the skincare steps taken by 111SKIN aestheticians backstage.

To use these products is to know what true beauty means. From the moment you apply you are swept away on a sensory overload that brings you to a state of bliss. Products are soothing and results are phenomenal. In comparison to other brands on the market, there is just something so very magical about 111SKIN.

To get your own results follow the plan that was used at the incredible Jason Wu show this season.

SKIN PREP BY 111SKIN

Gently press the 111SKIN Antioxidant Energising Essence into to clean, dry skin to provide immediate hydration and prime the skin for the rest of the skincare routine. 

Apply 111SKIN Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Mask under each eye to brighten under eyes and then layer on 111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Lifting & Firming Mask to firm and smooth the skin. Leave on for 20 minutes. Pat in excess serum after removing masks. 

Gently dab a small amount of 111SKIN Space Defence Bright Eye Lift Gel around the orbital eye area to firm and lift. 

Lock in the moisture with 111SKIN Y Theorem Day Cream to provide a protective barrier between the skin and makeup. 

Finally, apply a thin layer of 111SKIN Rose Gold Radiance Booster to add a glow and luminosity to the entire face, neck and decolletage. 

Here is to making your own look gorgeous inside and out.

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

