Events

The Doe Fund to Host Virtual Gala with Ethan Hawke and More

In the 1980s, when New York City was besieged by homelessness and addiction, The Doe Fund recognized the humanity, dignity, and potential in those trapped in poverty. Since then, we’ve become the most successful workforce development and reentry program in the nation.

Now they are asking for your help. On October 22, join them and help raised funds at their virtual gala for a convening of political, corporate,
and thought leaders designed to inspire.

Included on the platform are actor Ethan Hawke, Harvard Business School professor Arthur Brooks, New York City Assemblywoman Maritza Davilla, and more.

Your investment will ensure that Tomorrow Works for all.

For more information visit here.

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

