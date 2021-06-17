MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

Indeed and Lena Waithe Bring Rising Voices to Tribeca Festival

Indeed and Lena Waithe Bring Rising Voices to Tribeca Festival

Indeed, the world’s number one job site, partnered with Emmy Award-winning writer, creator, and actor Lena Waithe and her company, Hillman Grad Productions, to create the Rising Voices initiative, which aims to uncover, invest in, and share stories created by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.

Filmmakers and storytellers around the singular theme of the meaning of work and the idea that jobs can change us all was a main focus. Each of the initiative’s 10 films premiered during today’s special event at Pier 76. Waithe was in attendance, along with Indeed CEO Chris Hyams, Tribeca Festival co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal, Hillman Grad Productions President of Film/TV Rishi Rajani, Indeed Group Vice President of Environmental, Social & Governance LaFawn Davis, and all 10 of the emerging filmmakers.

Indeed, Ventureland and PRETTYBIRD filmmakers along with program mentors Calmatic, Paul Hunter and Melina Matsoukas, selected the 10 screenplays from over 850 applications. Each filmmaker was awarded a $10,000 writing fee, received a $100,000 production budget, a dedicated line production crew through Hillman Grad and 271 Films and had access to an additional $25,000 COVID budget to ensure the safety of the cast and crew. At least one winning filmmaker will receive an additional $75,000 to create new work for Indeed as a non-exclusive filmmaker in-residence.

Cover Photo – Natasha Wellesley, Rishi Rajani, Lena Waithe, Doménica Castro, and Constanza Castro at the Indeed’Rising Voices premiere at Tribeca Film Festival at Pier 76 (Tribeca Festival Getty )

Related Items
Entertainment
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Entertainment

Theatre News: Six, The Book of Mormon, Alice in Neverland, Kevin Kline, Meryl Streep, John Kander, Lin-Manuel Miranda and The Flame the Musical

Suzanna BowlingJune 18, 2021
Read More
Sutton Foster

Theatre News: Rental Assistance, David Byrne’s American Utopia, Freestyle Love Supreme, Craig Carnelia, Sutton Foster, Annaleigh Ashford and Hear Me Out New American Monologue Competition

Suzanna BowlingJune 18, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: June 18

Suzanna BowlingJune 18, 2021
Read More

Tribeca Festival Jury and Art Award Winners

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 17, 2021
Read More

Inside the York Theatre Company’s Reunion on the Rooftop

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJune 17, 2021
Read More

My View: The Rob Russell Birthday Show Becomes A Love Boat

Stephen SorokoffJune 17, 2021
Read More

Get Ready For Some Bawdy Cirque-Burlesque Fun As Speakeasy – Times Square Comes Back To NYC

Suzanna BowlingJune 17, 2021
Read More

New York Stage and Film Announces Their 2021 Summer Season

Suzanna BowlingJune 17, 2021
Read More

Inaugural Broadway Live Cinema Festival at AMC With Feinstein’s/54 Below With Live Performances by Melissa Errico, Joe Iconis, Brenda Braxton, Bianca Marroquín, Robert Creighton & More,

Suzanna BowlingJune 17, 2021
Read More