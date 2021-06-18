MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Violette_FR Launch Party Paints Town Red

This week in Soho the beloveed makeup artist Violette launched her brand, Violette_FR. The inaugural pop-up shop located at 125 Greene Street was the place to be scene. The lively party had the DJ playing as guests sipped sweet drinks by CÃNA.

The pop up will be open through Tuesday June 22nd, from 11am to 7pm.The venue, which spans 3,200 square feet, will be the brand’s first-ever in person activation since its launch in March 2021. The brand, which is rooted in celebrating all of your unique “je ne sais quoi”, will offer one-on-one consultations at the pop up with Violette_FR brand experts and makeup artists, as well as exclusive new products and collaborations.

Bisou Balm is the newest product launch from Violette_FR. Bisou Balm is a sheer matte lipstick, very much like “the white cottonpanties” of your beauty wardrobe. The tender, effortless alternative to your red silk panties—Petal Bouche. Reach for Bisou anytime you want a natural flush of color that replicates the texture of your own lips. If you’re looking for added payoff, just keep on layering!

“You’d think a product this effortless would be simple to make,” stated the founder. “On the contrary, it was a pain in the butt! Bisou Balm was my beautiful problem child that required lots of special attention! Its qualities are contradictory, you see, as it had to be matte, but also sheer, comfortable, and easy to apply—with just the right amount of pigment. But whatever it took, selfishly, I had to make it happen —because this was the product I’d been dreaming of for so many years! It’s my ideal “bouche mordue” look to wear to work and to use on set. It’s become the essential wardrobe staple for me and all my girlfriends.”

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

