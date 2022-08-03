MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Film

13: The Musical – Triple Threat Star Frankie McNellis in NYC!!

13: The Musical – Triple Threat Star Frankie McNellis in NYC!!

16 -year-old Filipina singer, dancer, and actress Frankie McNellis is the breakout star of Netflix’s upcoming musical feature film 13: The Musical, to be released globally on August 12, 2022, in over 190 countries to 220 million subscribers. Starring opposite Emmy Award-winning actresses Debra Messing and Rhea Perlman, as well as Josh Peck of “Drake & Josh” fame, the film is the screen adaptation of the groundbreaking Broadway musical 13 which was Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies (“Victorious”) big debut. Frankie will be in NYC the week of Aug 8th.

“13: The Musical” centers on ‘Evan Goldman’ (Eli Golden), who, after his parent’s divorce, moves from NYC to small-town Indiana and must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party of the year. McNellis plays ‘Lucy’, a popular and mischievous cheerleader who has a crush on the boy that her best friend ‘Kendra’ also likes. She plots an elaborate scheme to prevent them from kissing, roping in an unwitting ‘Evan’. The role, which originally starred Elizabeth Gillies on Broadway, also features one of the most elaborate and impressive musical numbers (“Opportunity”) of the whole film, with Frankie leading the song and dance routine.


The breakthrough role comes at the heels of another momentous starring role for McNellis, who booked the job while filming the Sony Pictures and Build-A-Bear Entertainment film “Honey Girls,” now streaming on Netflix. In the film, mega pop star ‘Fancy G’ (Ashanti) hosts a contest to find the next big solo artist. But the young contestants ‘Alex’ (McNellis), ‘Charlie’ (Ava Grace), and ‘Maya’ (Aliyah Mastin) realize they are “better together” and secretly form a band called Honey Girls and become a huge hit cloaked in mystery.

Born in Gilbert, Arizona, McNellis, who is half Filipino and half English/Scottish, has been singing since she was born, and began taking dancing classes and vocal and piano lessons at the age of 5. At about 9 years old she auditioned for ARIZONA’S GOT TALENT, where she was a finalist and met her manager. Soon after she booked her first job and made the move to Los Angeles at the age of 11 to pursue her dreams of working in entertainment. In 2019, she joined the famed Pentatonix formed kid’s acapella group AcaPops! KIDS, whose videos have over 6 MILLIONS of views on YouTube. In her free time, McNellis enjoys writing her own music and dancing at Millennium Dance studio where hip hop and jazz funk are her favorite dance styles. She plays the guitar, piano, drums, and base and aspires to be a global pop star. You can follow her on TikTok at @FrankieMcNellis and Instagram at @FrankieMcNellis.

Related Items
Film

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Film

Montauk Film Festival Talking with Peter Hamblin

Suzanna BowlingJuly 23, 2022
Read More

Lena Waithe, Cynthia Erivo Attend Indeed’s Rising Voices at Tribeca Festival

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 18, 2022
Read More

Applause for Tribeca Festival Favorites

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 18, 2022
Read More

A Short-Lived Stay for Straight to Streaming

WriterMay 31, 2022
Read More

Everyone Wins Nominee Gift Bags are Back for Oscars Week

ElizaBeth TaylorMarch 22, 2022
Read More

The Batman …. Missing Pieces

Robert MassimiMarch 15, 2022
Read More

The Power of the Dog May Just Sweep The Oscars

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 14, 2022
Read More

Licorice Pizza Sweet Coming Of Age Film But Best Picture ………..No!

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 11, 2022
Read More

The Tender Bar Drives Its Point Home, Beautifully

RossJanuary 11, 2022
Read More