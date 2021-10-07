Hendrick’s Gin and Katz’s  Delicatessen Make the Ultimate Pickle

Hendrick’s Gin and New York City icon, Katz’s Delicatessen, are proud to announce their first ever collaboration for the launch of the limited-edition Hendrick’s Gin and Katz’s Delicatessen Gin-Inspired Pickled Cucumbers. Hendrick’s, a most unusual gin, and Katz’s Delicatessen, with over five generations of pickling experience, are uniting cocktail connoisseurs and pickle aficionados through a first-of-its-kind gin half-sour pickle; a delectable fusion of gin botanicals and cucumbers.

The marvelous invention draws inspiration from a case of mistaken identity between Hendrick’s key ingredient, the cucumber, and its pickled cousin. What started as an outlandish April Fool’s joke, quickly became a reality, as Hendrick’s Gin and a jar of pickles have more in common than one may have thought. Both Hendrick’s and Katz’s have brought together their unique and secret magisterial recipes to create this unusual medley of botanicals and cucumber, resulting in a radically new kind of pickle, designed to be enjoyed with your favorite pastrami sandwich and refreshing gin cocktail.

Jake Dell, Owner of Katz’s Delicatessen, and Hendrick’s Master Distiller Ms. Lesley Gracie spent countless hours concocting and evaluating flavor profiles and mixtures. Connecting virtually from across the pond to compare results, the masterminds swapped notes and ideas on how to perfect the recipe.

Hendrick’s Gin and Katz’s Delicatessen Gin-Inspired Pickled Cucumbers is available for purchase at katzsdelicatessen.com for $14.95 per quart shipping nationwide for a limited time only beginning September 27. The pickles will also be a special menu item at Katz’s Deli while supplies last. Note: the cucumbers continue to pickle while in the jar, so it is recommended that they are consumed within 5-6 days.

“The signature expression of Hendrick’s Gin is the curious yet marvelous infusion of our eleven botanicals in addition to rose and cucumber,” highlights Gracie. “Naturally, pickles, the cousin of our beloved cucumber, effortlessly blend with our gin’s rich and intricate spirit. The botanicals take on remarkably compatible sensory characteristics when pickled and we’re relishing this opportunity to collaborate on such an exciting endeavor.”