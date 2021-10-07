MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Hendrick's Gin and Katz's  Delicatessen Make the Ultimate Pickle

Hendrick’s Gin and New York City icon, Katz’s  Delicatessen, are proud to announce their first ever collaboration for the launch of the limited-edition  Hendrick’s Gin and Katz’s Delicatessen Gin-Inspired Pickled Cucumbers. Hendrick’s, a most unusual gin,  and Katz’s Delicatessen, with over five generations of pickling experience, are uniting cocktail  connoisseurs and pickle aficionados through a first-of-its-kind gin half-sour pickle; a delectable fusion of  gin botanicals and cucumbers.  

The marvelous invention draws inspiration from a case of mistaken identity between Hendrick’s key  ingredient, the cucumber, and its pickled cousin. What started as an outlandish April Fool’s joke, quickly  became a reality, as Hendrick’s Gin and a jar of pickles have more in common than one may have  thought. Both Hendrick’s and Katz’s have brought together their unique and secret magisterial recipes to  create this unusual medley of botanicals and cucumber, resulting in a radically new kind of pickle,  designed to be enjoyed with your favorite pastrami sandwich and refreshing gin cocktail.  

Jake Dell, Owner of Katz’s Delicatessen, and Hendrick’s Master Distiller Ms. Lesley Gracie spent  countless hours concocting and evaluating flavor profiles and mixtures. Connecting virtually from across  the pond to compare results, the masterminds swapped notes and ideas on how to perfect the recipe. 

Hendrick’s Gin and Katz’s Delicatessen Gin-Inspired Pickled Cucumbers is available for purchase at  katzsdelicatessen.com for $14.95 per quart shipping nationwide for a limited time only beginning  September 27. The pickles will also be a special menu item at Katz’s Deli while supplies last. Note:  the cucumbers continue to pickle while in the jar, so it is recommended that they are consumed within 5-6  days. 

“The signature expression of Hendrick’s Gin is the curious yet marvelous infusion of our eleven  botanicals in addition to rose and cucumber,” highlights Gracie. “Naturally, pickles, the cousin of our  beloved cucumber, effortlessly blend with our gin’s rich and intricate spirit. The botanicals take on  remarkably compatible sensory characteristics when pickled and we’re relishing this opportunity to  collaborate on such an exciting endeavor.” 

