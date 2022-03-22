Everyone Wins Nominee Gift Bags are Back for Oscars Week

|
Get ready for Hollywood’s biggest weekend.
Distinctive Assets will yet again be independently producing their legendary “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bags, which have become the most buzzed-about swag in history! This year’s top acting and directing nominees including Will Smith, Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Kristen Stewart, J.K. Simmons, Jesse Plemons, Ariana DeBose, Kirsten Dunst, Jane Campion and Steven Spielberg will be treated to a six-figure gift bag intended to pamper, delight, surprise, and inspire…regardless of whether or not they take home that iconic gold statue.
“We are humbled to be commemorating two decades of curating a specialty gift bag that has become a global pop culture phenomenon. The companies we feature have amazing products and services while also embracing diversity, inclusion, health, and philanthropy. We are not only celebrating these incredible nominees but also a return to normalcy in a post-pandemic world,” said Lash Fary, Founder of Distinctive Assets.
The “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bags have been produced by Distinctive Assets for twenty years. They will once again be delivered exclusively to nominees in the Best Actor + Actress, Best Supporting Actor + Actress, and Best Director categories. They are NOT handed out at the ceremony or at a random hotel gift suite but rather conveniently delivered to these select nominees in the week leading up to the show.
This year’s gift bonanza features plots of land in Scotland (the owners of which become Lords and Ladies of Glencoe) from Highland Titles, the world’s first Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels from Opopop, a premium assortment of indulgent sustainably-sourced chocolate-covered biscuits and wafers from Bahlsen Biscuits, award-winning Nano-Amplified CBD Skincare gift set from HempHera Kosmetikos, life-enhancing and age-defying supplements from spermidineLIFE by Longevity Labs, a deluxe salad-infused skincare gift set from BYROE, and a spectacular all-inclusive stay at Turin Castle in the heart of Scotland.
Lucky nominees will also receive Ariti luxurious gold-infused premium extra virgin olive oil inspired by Homer’s Odyssey, Art Lipo body enhancements and Celebrity ArmsTM Sculpting, C60 Purple Power Nobel Prize winning antioxidant protection, ethically-sourced hand-blended small batch chai gift sets from The Chai Box, hand-poured luxury wood wick candles from Coal and Canary, sustainably-harvested Comvita UMF 10+ Manuka Honey, facial rejuvenation procedures from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich, in-home personal training from fitness legend Diego Sebastian’s DS Raw Fitness, Elixinol new Sleep Gummies, Euka on-the-go wellness ritual kits, Exploding Kittens’ hit trio of competitive games: Manti+ Throw Throw Avocado + Exploding Minions, film production related pins & accessories by The Film Pin Society, mind/body/spirit renewal at the legendary Golden Door luxury spa, Happiest Tee luxury t- shirts, stunning Hotsy Totsy Haus + Devour Por Vida Blue Lux CBD Bath Bombs, Jayde Home Essentials Spot Away ultimate natural spot remover, Karma Nuts award-winning air-roasted nutrient- wrapped cashews, holistic healing and wellness coaching with Kayote Joseph, Maison Construction complimentary project management, customized healthy meal delivery from NutriFit, a year’s supply of Oxygenetix breathable makeup foundation, “SeaWorld Blows” inflatable Orca from PETA, Piper & Perro luxury unisex fragrance, handcrafted dark Belgian chocolate covered Posh Pretzels with edible gold crystals, full-flavored and sophisticated PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer, the empowering and funny Qai Qai doll from Serena Williams and Invisible Universe, S.Pellegrino Natural Sparkling Mineral Water + fine wine pairing, Self Love with Nicola spiritual connection coaching session, Serucell groundbreaking cellular protein anti-aging serum, Shinery Radiance Wash all-in-one hand soap + jewelry cleaner, award-winning small-batch Siempre Tequila Plata, Skinny Sbu premium socks, Soul Shropshire Relax Limited Edition Diffuser, Tangle Teezer’s The Ultimate Detangler hairbrush for wet hair, Tree – a novel celebrating biodiversity – by Melina Sempill Watts, limited-edition artist series Trust Me Vodka, T-Time Products Interpersonal Shea Butter Balm, TurboFlex Eyewear – the world’s first and only eyewear with a patented 360° rotating hinge, Vahdam India sustainable and stylish Rover Bottle, Warmies heatable cozy plush stuffed animals, Whipped Drinks at-home perfect whipped coffee kits, limited edition gold-leaf-covered “Red Carpet Fudgiest Brownies Ever” from Wunderkeks, The Wizard’s Wish by Brad Yates, Building a Legacy of Love: Thriving in the Sandwich Generation by Christy Yates, and YOUTH anti-blemish concentrate.
Cover art by Venti Views on Unsplash
