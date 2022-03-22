Everyone Wins Nominee Gift Bags are Back for Oscars Week

Get ready for Hollywood’s biggest weekend.

Distinctive Assets will yet again be independently producing their legendary “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bags, which have become the most buzzed-about swag in history! This year’s top acting and directing nominees including Will Smith, Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Kristen Stewart, J.K. Simmons, Jesse Plemons, Ariana DeBose, Kirsten Dunst, Jane Campion and Steven Spielberg will be treated to a six-figure gift bag intended to pamper, delight, surprise, and inspire…regardless of whether or not they take home that iconic gold statue.

“We are humbled to be commemorating two decades of curating a specialty gift bag that has become a global pop culture phenomenon. The companies we feature have amazing products and services while also embracing diversity, inclusion, health, and philanthropy. We are not only celebrating these incredible nominees but also a return to normalcy in a post-pandemic world,” said Lash Fary, Founder of Distinctive Assets.

The “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bags have been produced by Distinctive Assets for twenty years. They will once again be delivered exclusively to nominees in the Best Actor + Actress, Best Supporting Actor + Actress, and Best Director categories. They are NOT handed out at the ceremony or at a random hotel gift suite but rather conveniently delivered to these select nominees in the week leading up to the show.

This year’s gift bonanza features plots of land in Scotland (the owners of which become Lords and Ladies of Glencoe) from Highland Titles, the world’s first Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels from Opopop, a premium assortment of indulgent sustainably-sourced chocolate-covered biscuits and wafers from Bahlsen Biscuits, award-winning Nano-Amplified CBD Skincare gift set from HempHera Kosmetikos, life-enhancing and age-defying supplements from spermidineLIFE by Longevity Labs, a deluxe salad-infused skincare gift set from BYROE, and a spectacular all-inclusive stay at Turin Castle in the heart of Scotland.