T2C Honors The 4th of July

The 4th of July marks the 246th anniversary of the independence of the United States of America. Fireworks, family and barbecues embody the American spirit of celebrating. We celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence, which declared Americans freedom  from the tyranny of Great Britain. Historically, we are celebrating the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

While our nation becomes more and more divided, it seem we are more concerned with winning and control. We are hanging 0n by a thread.

T2C honors the right to live in a democracy and choose the sort of country we want to be. Rather than be angry at the other side, we need to question the leaders and make sure they are working for “We the people”. We need to debate and not be afraid to express our differences so that we can come together and work out solutions that work for all people.

Listening to each other can bring about a clearer vision. We need to open up our hearts and listen rather than talk.

Currently we have so many issues that plays into building hatred against those who disagree. We are so divided that currently we are in danger of losing our democracy.

If we keep debating, questioning and challenging our leaders, we stand a chance. This country is worth fighting for as attested to by the countless immigrants trying to get in. Notice no-one is trying to get out.

 

 

