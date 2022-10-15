15 Unique Ways to Build a Deck

If you’re one of those people who spend most of their time outdoors, a deck is a great addition to your home. Not only will it provide you with a place to relax and enjoy the outdoors, but it will also add value to your home. There are many different ways to build a deck, and each has its own set of benefits and drawbacks.

In this article, we’ll explore the 15 most popular deck-building methods so that you can choose the one that’s right for you.

1. Pressure-Treated Wood:

Pressure-treated wood is the most common material used in deck construction. It’s also one of the most affordable options, making it a popular choice for budget-minded homeowners. Pressure-treated wood is treated with chemicals that help protect it from rot, decay, and insect damage.

2. Composite Decking:

Composite decking is made from a mix of wood fibers and plastic polymers. It’s a popular choice for homeowners who want the look of wood without the high maintenance costs. Composite decking is also resistant to rot, decay, and insect damage.

3. PVC Decking:

PVC decking is made from polyvinyl chloride, a type of plastic. It’s a popular choice for homeowners who want a low-maintenance deck. PVC decking is also resistant to rot, decay, and insect damage.

4. Aluminum Decking:

Aluminum decking is a popular choice for homeowners who want a durable, low-maintenance deck. Aluminum decking is also resistant to rot, decay, and insect damage.

5. Redwood:

Redwood is a popular choice for deck construction because it’s naturally resistant to rot and insect damage. Redwood is also a durable wood that can last for decades with proper care.

6. Ipe:

Ipe is a type of hardwood that’s often used in deck construction. Ipe is naturally resistant to rot and insect damage, making it a great choice for homeowners who want a durable deck.

7. Cedar:

Cedar is another type of softwood that’s often used in deck construction. Cedar is naturally resistant to rot and insect damage, making it a great choice for homeowners who want a durable deck.

8. Treated Pine:

Treated pine is a type of softwood that’s been treated with chemicals to help protect it from rot and insect damage. Treated pine is a popular choice for deck construction because it’s affordable and durable.

9. Hardwood:

Hardwoods are a popular choice for decking because they’re durable and have a natural resistance to rot and insect damage. Hardwoods can also last for decades with proper care.

10. Softwood:

Softwoods are a popular choice for decking because they’re affordable and easy to work with. Softwoods can also be treated to help protect them from rot and insect damage.

11. Bamboo:

Bamboo is a popular choice for decking because it’s durable, sustainable, and eco-friendly. Bamboo is also naturally resistant to rot and insect damage.

12. Stone:

Stone is a popular choice for decking because it’s durable and has a natural resistance to rot and insect damage. Stone can also last for decades with proper care.

13. Concrete:

Concrete is a popular choice for decking because it’s durable and has a natural resistance to rot and insect damage. Concrete can also last for decades with proper care.

14. Tile:

Tile is a popular choice for decking because it’s durable and has a natural resistance to rot and insect damage. Tile can also last for decades with proper care.

15. Metal:

Metal is a popular choice for decking because it’s durable and has a natural resistance to rot and insect damage. Metal can also last for decades with proper care.

Choosing the right material for your deck is an important decision. There are many different materials available, each with its own set of benefits and drawbacks. Pressure-treated wood is the most common material used in deck construction, but composite decking, PVC decking, aluminum decking, redwood, Ipe, cedar, treated pine, hardwoods, softwoods, bamboo, stone, concrete, tile, and metal are all viable choices. Talk to a decking contractor like uniquedeck to learn more about your options and find the best material for your specific project.

