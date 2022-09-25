New York City Restaurants in September

Here are some amazing restaurants in New York City that we love this month. From the staple restaurant Gotham (up for a Michelin star), to the newly launched NYY Steak at Hard Rock Hotel New York and Panorama Room perched at the crown of Graduate Roosevelt Island with views of three boroughs, there are numerous options across the city.

Mollusca, the spirited and sophisticated seafood restaurant that opened in the Meatpacking District in April has launched a new brunch menu. Designed by Executive Chef Christian Bonilla (formerly of Zuma, Clocktower, and Alta) the brunch menu features uncommonly paired ingredients to unlock the best flavor of each, all while adding a luxurious seafood flair. Highlights include Duck Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato, or the DBLT, with harissa mayo on a French baguette, Pan Seared Octopus, Shrimp, Fingerling Potato, Poached Egg and Pesto, a seafood take on home fries, Scrambled Eggs with Uni and Siberian Select Black Caviar and Japanese Pancakes with Berry Compote and Whipped Cream.

Reminiscent of New York’s grand classic dining rooms, Cathédrale brings elemental cooking and a poised French-Mediterranean sense of hospitality to its striking setting. Under soaring, 26-foot ceilings, Executive Chef Jason Hall delivers pure, ingredient-driven flavors, drawing upon his experience at establishments like Gotham Bar & Grill, Anthos, Craft, and Legasea. Cathédral at Moxy East Village is a hotspot with serious cooking behind the scenes.

From a blue-tiled, open-hearth kitchen hung with copper pots and equipped with a rotisserie grill, Chef Hall serves a focused menu of well-prepared but simply arranged dishes that pay quiet deference to the cuisine of Southern France with traces of Italy, Spain, and Greece. Guests can enjoy their meals – that are filled with craft-made cocktails and unique wines from around the globe – under Italian sculptor Edoardo Tresoldi’s ethereal centerpiece, Fillmore. The sculpture is truly a moment and great for social feeds.

CHEF GUO is the Manhattan debut of Chinese Master Chef Guo Wenjun, who began his culinary training at the tender age of 14 under the mentorship of Chinese Master Chef Ding Guangzhou, a seventh-generation disciple in the line of royal chefs, in the discipline of Chinese Imperial Cuisine. In his forty-year career, Chef Guo has held posts as Executive Chef at the Platinum Seven-Star Beijing Palace International Hotel, the Diaoyutai Garden Villa International Club, been recognized by China as an Elite Master of the Chinese Culinary Arts and won the Gold Medal at the Asia Cuisine Competition. The restaurant will showcase his proprietary culinary system that has been recognized by the Chinese Government and his unique brand of cuisine, combining Chinese Imperial cooking and Classic Western cuisine to create his Healthy Royal Cuisine Culinary System. The dishes are made with healthy, organic, and green ingredients, emphasizing a nutritional value and a balanced meal. The food is prepared simply to allow the flavors of the high-quality ingredients to speak for themselves. His cuisine is served in the form of a nineteen-course tasting menu, that includes 15 savory courses, three tea courses, and a dessert.

YOSHINO by Sushi Master Tadashi Yoshida is one of the most important sushi openings in New York to date. The restaurant is the United State debut of one of Japan’s most respected Sushi Masters and former owner of Sushi-ya no Yoshino and Sushi no Yoshino, which was acclaimed as one of the top sushi restaurants outside of Tokyo. His meticulous approach to sourcing and matching ingredients and exceptional skill at balancing flavor and texture have earned him an international reputation as one of the leading forces in elevated culinary craftsmanship in the art of sushi making. Chef Yoshida showcases his techniques in a 21-course omakase service, combining classic edo-mae style sushi with subtle French influence, served on a 10-seat sushi counter composed of a single piece of hinoki wood that is over 300 years old.

The Oval, a 30-seat Chef’s tasting counter nested in La Devozione at Chelsea Market, was conceptualized by Giuseppe Di Martino, third generation Owner of renowned Pastificio Di Martino to take diners on a culinary journey for the best use of the Di Martino’s varied pasta shapes with imported and local seasonal ingredients. Each dish in the seven-course pasta tasting menu is based on classic Italian recipes, reimagined by Giuseppe and Executive Chef Alessio Rossetti in modern and experimental ways. Every aspect of each course is rooted in specificity beginning with the uniqueness of the dry pasta shapes paired with specific ingredients and flavor notes. The dishes are presented with custom-made tableware and flatware, and Zalto glassware, all designed to augment the dining experience. The courses are paced in such a way that the chef can seamlessly serve up to fifteen diners at once, including parties with different start times. As the perfect pasta is served al dente, Giuseppe has devised a serving method at The Oval to allow diners to indulge in the pasta at its peak texture, between 10 and 40-seconds after the dish is finished.

Located in the heart of Midtown East, just blocks away from the United Nations, MIFUNE is the Michelin-recognized Japanese restaurant that focuses on Neo-Washoku cuisine. The Kitchen is helmed by Executive Chef Tomohiro Urata (three Michelin-starred La Maison Troisgros in Roanne). His signature style is infusing French culinary techniques and flavors into Japanese cuisine and is served both a la carte and in omakase tasting menus that change nightly, creating an entirely unique dining experience for each seating.

Hidden in MIFUNE’s subterranean level is Michelin-starred Sushi AMANE, an eight seat sushi bar helmed by Executive Chef Tomoyuki Hayashi (Matsuiri, Sushi AZABU). At Sushi AMANE, Chef Hayashi has full reign to put creativity on display and has incredible surprises in store for customers like nama-yuba and Japanese uni with Kaluga caviar. Only using wild fish from Japan and other countries around the world, Chef Hayashi’s omakase sushi experience is a progression that consists of four small dishes, nine Nigiri, tamago, hand roll, and miso soup and changes daily based on market availability. He seasons his rice specifically for each session using aged akazu vinegar. The omakase sushi experience is priced at $230 and will have two seatings daily Tuesday through Saturday, at 6pm and 8:30pm.