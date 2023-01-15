It’s easy to assume that you will never be the victim of an assault or charged with a crime like assault. However, assaults are more common than most people are aware of. In NSW there has been a 19% rise in assaults in NSW compared to a 13% rise across the state. There were also 12,851 assaults reported in NSW compared to 15,234 the previous year. As such, it is important to understand the different assault charges including how they can impact you.

What Are the Different Assault Charges in NSW?

Charges for assault are divided into several categories.

Common assault

Common assault can include any unauthorised touching that causes someone to feel as though there is going to be immediate or personal violence. This is not restricted to touching either, it can also include an action that makes them fear for themselves.

Aggravated assault

While aggravated assault doesn’t have a specific offence in NSW, there are aggravating circumstances that will be considered. This can include circumstances such as when another person is present, when kicking is used or with a weapon.

Actual bodily harm

Actual bodily harm refers to an assault where a victim has experienced a mental or physical injury. The outcome must interfere with how a victim lives and a prosecutor needs to provide this.

Grievous bodily harm

Grievous bodily harm refers to an assault where an injury is deemed to be highly serious. While it may not have lasting or permanent effects it can. In some cases, this refers to an assault where there has been a loss of a pregnancy or a serious disease has developed.

Wounding

Wounding refers to an assault where the skin has been broken beyond a single layer. This is usually a jailable offence. However, the prosecuting team is required to demonstrate that a wound is present.

What are the Assault Penalties?

There are a great number of penalties that can be imposed if you are charged with assault. The most common penalties if you have no previous offences or convictions is a bond or a fine. The price you pay will depend on what the judge thinks is appropriate. The penalty shall be greater depending on how severe the assault is and other charges. You are at risk of penalties including imprisonment, a suspended sentence, or community service.

It can get slightly confusing with assault penalties, however, a lawyer will be able to tell you more. Be aware that being convicted or charged with assault can have a huge impact on your life.

What are Assault Defences?

There are a number of assault defences that you can use if you find yourself being charged for this. For example, the first and most common is to plead self defence. In order to do this, you have to be able to prove that you were either attacked first or that you feared an attack was imminent. In addition to this, you have to be able to show that the force you used was not excessive. This can be extremely difficult sometimes, so get all of the evidence that you can.

Another defence that some people use for assault charges is intoxication. If you were intoxicated at the time of the assault, this may help you but only slightly. You can also plead for mistakes, coercion, necessity and a few others.

We hope that you have found this helpful, and that you can now differentiate between the types of assault charges in NSW.