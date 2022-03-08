16 Ways by Alex Gierbolini to Stay Motivated to Work Out Regularly

There are days when it’s tough to drag yourself to the gym, but by implementing some of these tips by Alex Gierbolini, you can make working out a regular habit.

1. Make a commitment to yourself.

When you make a commitment to working out regularly, you are more likely to stick to it. Write down your goal to work out a certain number of times per week or month, and post it somewhere where you will see it every day.

2. Find a workout partner.

Working out with someone else can make it more fun and social, and you can hold each other accountable.

3. Get a fitness tracker.

A fitness tracker can help you stay motivated by tracking your progress and setting goals.

4. Choose an activity that you enjoy.

Alex Gierbolini says If you don’t enjoy your workout, it’s going to be tough to stick with it in the long run. Choose an activity that you enjoy, whether it’s running, biking, swimming, or playing sports.

5. Set realistic goals.

Don’t expect to be able to work out for hours every day when you’re just starting out. Start small and gradually increase the amount of time you spend working out.

6. Make a list of reasons why you want to stay fit and healthy.

When you feel like giving up, refer to this list to get back on track. Some reasons may include wanting to have more energy, looking good in a bikini, or being able to run a marathon.

7. Find a creative way to work out.

If you’re bored with your current workout routine, try mixing it up with some new activities. Take a dance class, go for a hike, or try out a new sport.

8. Visualize yourself reaching your goals.

Visualize yourself crossing the finish line of a race, looking great in a new outfit, or being able to do a difficult workout routine.

9. Make a plan.

If you have a specific plan for each workout session, you’re more likely to stick with it. Plan out your routine ahead of time and make sure that you have all the necessary equipment ready to go.

10. Create a playlist of your favorite songs.

Listening to your favorite music can help you get through a tough workout.

11. Get enough sleep.

If you’re not well-rested, it’s going to be tough to have the energy to work out. Aim to get at least 7-8 hours of sleep each night.

12. Make healthy eating a priority.

Eating healthy foods will help you have the energy to work out, and it will also help your body recover after a tough workout.

13. Take advantage of free resources.

There are many free resources available online and in your community that can help you stay motivated to work out. Check out local running clubs, yoga classes, or boot camps.

14. Find a creative way to track your progress.

Instead of just tracking the number of pounds you lose or the amount of time you spend working out each week, try tracking other aspects of your fitness journey such as how many pushups you can do or how long you can run without stopping.

15. Reward yourself for reaching your goals.

When you reach a milestone, reward yourself with something that you enjoy, such as a new pair of sneakers, a massage, or a night out with friends.

16. Don’t give up.

The most important thing is to not give up on your goals. Stick with it and eventually you will see results.

By following these tips, you can make working out a regular habit. Just remember to be patient and stay motivated, and you will eventually see results.

This article provides helpful tips for making working out a regular habit. Some of the tips include making a commitment to yourself, finding a workout partner, getting a fitness tracker, and choosing an activity that you enjoy. The article also recommends setting realistic goals and visualizing oneself reaching fitness goals. Finally, the article suggests taking advantage of free resources and rewarding oneself for reaching fitness milestones. Overall, the tips provided in this article can help make working out a more enjoyable and achievable task.