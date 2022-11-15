If you’re like most dog owners, your furry friend is more than just a pet, they’re a member of the family. And just like any other family member, you want to find ways to spend quality time together. That’s why we’ve put together this list of 17 fun things you and your dog can do together.

Go for a walk or run. This one is pretty obvious, but it’s worth mentioning because it’s such a great way to bond with your pup while getting some exercise at the same time. Plus, it’s an activity that can be done no matter what the weather is like outside.

Play fetch. A classic game of fetch is the perfect way to keep your dog entertained and it doesn’t require much effort on your part either.

Have a picnic in the park. Swap out your usual lunch spot for a picnic blanket in the park instead. Most parks have designated areas where dogs are allowed off-leash, so your pup can explore while you enjoy your meal in peace. Just be sure to clean up after yourself when you’re done.

Go swimming. Dogs love water just as much as humans do, so hit the pool or beach with your pup on a hot day for some fun in the sun. Just be sure to keep an eye on them at all times and never leave them unsupervised around water.

Take a trip to the dog park. The dog park is the perfect place to socialize shy pups or tire out hyperactive ones. And bonus, you might even make some new friends yourself.

Bath your dog. This one might not sound like fun, but your dog will love getting clean (and you’ll love the ensuing cuddles). Just be sure to use dog-specific shampoo and avoid getting any water in their ears.

Go hiking. If you and your dog are the outdoor types, consider going for a hike together. There are plenty of trails across the country that are dog-friendly, so you can explore to your heart’s content. Just be sure to pack plenty of water and snacks for both of you.

Have a movie night. Curl up on the couch with your furry friend and enjoy a movie night. Pop some popcorn, grab some blankets, and snuggle up for a cozy evening.

Make homemade dog treats. Dogs love treats, so why not make your own? There are tons of easy recipes online that use healthy ingredients so you can feel good about giving them to your pup. Plus, they’ll love the extra attention.

Go on a road trip. Road trips are even more fun when you have a furry friend along for the ride. Plan out some dog-friendly stops along the way and enjoy quality time together in the car. For long adventures remember to utilize a dog carrier for added comfort during transport.

Visit a dog-friendly brewery or winery. More and more breweries and wineries are becoming pet-friendly, so take advantage of it and bring your pup along for a taste test. Just be sure to keep them well-behaved and on a leash at all times.

Attend a dog show or other pet-friendly event. There are all sorts of events that welcome dogs, from agility competitions to obedience trials. And even if you’re not interested in participating, it’s still fun to watch.

Go camping. Camping is a great way to bond with your dog and connect with nature. Just be sure to do your research beforehand to find a dog-friendly campground and pack everything you need for a comfortable trip.

Have a photo shoot. Dress up your pup in their favorite outfit and have a mini photo shoot right in your backyard. You can even turn it into a fun game of fetch by using their favorite toy as bait. They’ll love the attention and you’ll end up with some adorable pictures.

Enroll in a dog training class. Learning new tricks is a great way to bond with your dog and keep its mind active. It’s also a good way to socialize shy pups or those who need to work on their obedience.

Go geocaching. Geocaching is like a real-life treasure hunt, and it’s a great way to explore your city with your dog by your side. There are even dog-specific geocaches that are designed to be easy for them to find.

Visit a petting zoo. Petting zoos are a fun and unique way to spend time with your dog. They’ll get to meet all sorts of different animals as well as smells to experience. Just be sure to wash your hands afterward (and maybe your dog too).

From exploring new trails to attending dog-friendly events, there’s something for every pup (and their owner) on this list. No matter what you choose to do, spending time with your dog is guaranteed to be fun. So get out there and enjoy quality time together. Your pup will love you for it.