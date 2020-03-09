2 Problems With Your House That You Might Not Know Exist

Owning your own home is something that most people aspire to do. Not only does owning a home save you more money in the long run compared to renting or leasing a property, but there is a certain amount of pride that you can take in a house that is all your own.

Unfortunately, though, there are some aspects to the responsibility of owning a home that aren’t always pleasant. For instance, whenever something goes wrong with the property, it is the owner’s financial responsibility to correct it. Homeowners don’t have the luxury of being able to phone up a landlord when something breaks down.

The best thing you can do for your home and your pocketbook is to routinely check your home for the things that might be going wrong without your knowledge. Here are two things to keep a lookout for if you are a homeowner.

1) Pests

No one likes to discover a pest control problem in the house. Whether you are dealing with something that is relatively harmless like a line of ants that are after fallen crumbs or something that can cause some expensive damage like a colony of termites, an infestation of any kind can cause a serious headache.

In order to keep pests at bay, the first thing you need to do is keep your home as clean as possible. Bugs and other critters will be attracted to any food items that aren’t stored properly, so be sure to clean up after meals and sweep and vacuum on a regular basis. You should also give your house a thorough going-over at least once a year to check for any signs that you have a pest problem.

If you discover that you have an infestation of some sort going on in your home, don’t wait to call professionals, like the ones at Moxie Pest Control, to take care of the problem. The longer you wait, the worse things will get.

2) Water Damage

Generally speaking, it is difficult to keep tabs on the things in your home that you don’t have visual access to. The pipes that run water throughout your house falls on that list. You might have a slow leak occurring within the walls or ceiling of your home and not even know about it. The worst part is that leaks that are undetected can persist for months on end, causing damage that you might not discover until it is too late.

The key here is to be diligent with inspecting both the interior and exterior of your home for signs of leaks. Check all the appliances that use water to make sure no water is seeping out undetected and keep your rain gutters clear of debris. There are also water detection devices that you can install to alert you of any moisture accumulating where it doesn’t belong. Be sure to address any new water issues as quickly as you can.