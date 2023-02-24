Family
2 Tips for Taking Pictures in Low Light
Taking pictures in low light can be a challenge for photographers of all levels. Whether you’re shooting in a dimly lit room, at dusk, or in the dark, it’s important to have the right equipment and techniques to get the best possible results.
In this article, we will explore two tips that can help you take great pictures in low light, as well as giving you some invaluable information that will help you along your photography journey. Let’s get right into it.
Get The Right Equipment
First things first; you need to get the right equipment. One of the main pieces of equipment you need is a tripod. When taking pictures in low light, you need to use a slower shutter speed to let more light into the camera.
This can lead to blurriness if you’re shooting by hand, but using a tripod will keep your camera steady and prevent any unwanted movement. If you don’t have a tripod, you can use a stable surface like a table or a wall to prop up your camera.
Using a tripod is especially important if you plan on using a photo book maker to document your progress – the difference between the before and after photos will be noticeable to say the least.
Secondly, it’s crucial to use a fast lens. A fast lens has a larger maximum aperture, which allows more light into the camera. This is particularly the case in low-light situations where there’s not enough light to take a clear picture without a flash.
If you don’t have a fast lens, you can still improve your low-light photography by using a wider aperture or increasing your ISO. However, keep in mind that increasing the ISO can also increase noise in your pictures, so it’s best to use it as a last resort.
Take Note Of Your Composition
Another vital factor you need to consider when taking pictures in low light is composition. Try to use natural light sources, like windows or streetlights, to illuminate your subject, and focus on objects that are well-lit to ensure that they’re sharp and in focus. consider shooting in RAW format, which will give you more flexibility in post-processing to adjust the brightness and contrast of your images.
Of course, it also helps if you have one of the best cameras for photography, but not all of us have the excess funds to splurge on a $2000 camera. Sometimes, you just have to make the most of what you have on hand.
In conclusion, taking pictures in low light can be a challenge, but with the right equipment and techniques, you can still get great results. By using a tripod, a fast lens, and paying attention to your composition and focus, you can capture stunning images even in challenging lighting conditions. Just remember; it’s going to take some time and practice if you want to take incredible photos in poor lighting conditions.
Even the best of photographers struggle to get good photos when the conditions are subpar, and in some cases, you just have to make the best of the situation at hand. Good luck!
Food and Drink
Today is National Margarita Day
At the recently opened CASA TuLuM, a stylish Mexican restaurant located in the South Street Seaport, guests will be treated to a special discount on the restaurant’s popular Margarita de la Casa with an offering of two cocktails for only $22. The Margarita de la Casa consists of Hornitos tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime and lemon juice, and agave nectar.
Additionally, for those who may be looking to imbibe on a more spectacular rendition, The Gold Digger, composed of Clase Azul Añejo Tequila, Grand Marnier Cuvee Louis Alexandre, yuzu organic blue agave nectar, 24k edible gold, and hickory campfire sea salt, has their names written all over it. Kindly view a photo here.
In Hell’s Kitchen, La Pulperia offers guests fun and innovative Latin American cuisine and cocktails, showcasing renditions of familiar dishes infused with cross-cultural flair. For National Margarita Day, the restaurant will be serving up happy hour all day for their traditional house margarita at the special price of $9; additionally, the restaurant boasts two, slightly more festive options: Pulpería HK, with Blanco tequila, orange liqueur, fresh pineapple, jalapeño, cilantro, and black lava salt; and their Upscale Margarita, with Aldez Tequila Reposado, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, and a salt rim. Kindly view photos of these cocktails here.
Entertainment
Swingers Nomad Where Indoor Mini Golf, Food and Fun Are in Abundance
Tucked beneath the streets of New York City, be transported to a world of verdant, undulating crazy golf courses, a 1920s English golf clubhouse, cocktail bars and gourmet street food vendors. Head to 35 West 29th Street and Swingers Nomad. This impressive venue sits across 23,000 square feet with 20-foot-high ceilings and boasts three nine-hole crazy-golf courses, four gourmet street food brands including Sauce Pizzeria, Miznon, Fonda, andMah Ze Dahr Bakery, six cocktail bars, a host of private rooms and an opulent clubhouse in addition to numerous booths and seating areas throughout the venue.
Tickets cost $22 per person during off-peak times (all day Monday and Tuesday-Thursday before 5pm) and $26 per person during peak times (Tuesday – Thursday after 5pm and all day Friday – Sunday) for one round of crazy golf.
You can also purchase food and drink packages starting from $53 per person. Crazy golf isn’t compulsory, you can join us for street food and cocktails with no entry fee.
Entertainment
Happy Presidents Day: What’s Open and What To Do
Expect banks, Government buildings, post offices to be closed. Alternate side parking is suspended for Washington’s Birthday, but meters are in effect.
During Presidents’ Day many activities and fun events can be found around New York. All children in New York will be on holiday from school so the first place to head should be the Intrepid Museum which has a Kids Week. On Monday, February 20 at 12 noon: Life in a Vacuum and on Tuesday, February 21: 12:30pm & 1:30pm: Blue Man Group Perform and 1pm & 3pm: Gazillion Bubble Show
and at 2pm: Dogman the Musical. Also look for authors Debbie Loren Dunn and Tami Lewis Brown talk about their new children’s books, Perkin’s Perfect Purple: How a Boy Created Color with Chemistry and Instructions Not Included: How a Team of Women Coded the Future. Meet the Author: Former space shuttle escape equipment crew chief/suit tech and modern day hidden figure Sharon McDougle tells kidsall about the orange spacesuit in her adorable children’s book, Suit Up for Launch with Shay! Finally Ballet Hispánico School of Dance: Staff members lead children in an interactive crafting project to explore the rhythms of Latinx culture across a variety of different countries. Age range 3-8 years old. For the rest of the week:
Wednesday, February 22:
12pm: Betty Skelton: For All Womankind
1pm & 3pm: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show
2pm: Ballet Hispanico performance (ages 6+)
All day:
- Authors Debbie Loren Dunn and Tami Lewis Brown talk about their new children’s books, Perkin’s Perfect Purple: How a Boy Created Color with Chemistry and Instructions Not Included: How a Team of Women Coded the Future
- Ballet Hispánico School of Dance: Staff members lead children in an interactive crafting project to explore the rhythms of Latinx culture across a variety of different countries. Age range 3-8 years old.
Thursday, February 23:
12n: Airheads – the Science of Flight
1pm & 3pm: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show
2pm: Two by Two Animal Haven Show
All day:
- Wildlife Conservation Society: Learn about the variety of engaging education programs at the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, Queens Zoo and New York Aquarium, and explore a wildly fun hands-on activity!
- Two by Two Animal Haven: Wild World of Animals exhibit: including kangaroo, North American Alligator, hedgehog, chinchilla, snake, different types of small tortoises.
- Hudson River Sloop Clearwater invites kids to play a version of “Go Fish” and interact with river critters.
- Jenkinson’s Aquarium: meet some outrageous reptiles and learn about their differences by comparing the reptile groups to one another, including snakes, turtles, lizards, and crocodilians
- Beardsley Zoo: Discover how incredible invertebrates survive in the wild with tabletop displays and live arthropod animal ambassadors
- Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory: Join Lamont for Scientists are Superheroes activity. Recommended for ages 5-10yrs old
Friday, February 24:
12n: Airheads – the Science of Flight
12pm-4pm: Wildlife Theater presents pop-up and roaming puppet shows
1pm & 3pm: Mad Science takes kids on an adventure in Physics (ages 5+)
2pm: Two by Two Animal Haven Show
All Day:
- Wildlife Conservation Society: Learn about the variety of engaging education programs at the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, Queens Zoo and New York Aquarium, and explore a wildly fun hands-on activity
- Two by Two Animal Haven: Wild World of Animals exhibit: including kangaroo, North American Alligator, hedgehog, chinchilla, snake, different types of small tortoises.
- Rube Goldberg: Make your own Rube Goldberg Machine with paper! Join Jennifer George, Rube’s granddaughter and Godwyn Morris from Dazzling Discoveries and make your own machine with nothing more than a few sheets of paper and tape.
- ROBOFUN: Robofun presents a variety of LEGO robots and coding interfaces for students to play and experiment with. There will be a remote-controlled catapult, automatic top spinner, robotic dog sled, circuitry station, and video game creation software stations among many other projects. (ages 5-12)
- Hudson River Sloop Clearwater invites kids to play “go fish” and interact with river critters.
- Jenkinson’s Aquarium: Meet some outrageous reptiles and learn about their differences by comparing the reptile groups to one another
- Beardsley Zoo: Discover how incredible invertebrates survive in the wild with tabletop displays and live arthropod animal ambassadors
- Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory: Scientists are Superheroes activity. (ages 5-10yrs)
- The High Line: How could public space better serve everyone? Create your own paper sculpture showing your vision for your community and add it to a 3-D model
- Blue Man Group: Interactive arts & crafts.
- Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers: Make your own LED paper flashlight!
- American Society of Civil Engineers: Interactive Seismic Structural Experience where kids can build their own toothpick structures and see how they behave under seismic loading on a simulated shake table.
Saturday, February 25:
12pm & 3pm: Launching Space Shuttles
1pm: Mad Science – Fire and Ice. Kids learn about combustion and the amazing frozen gas that is dry ice. (ages 5+)
2pm: STEM from Dance performs a Hip-Hop Jazz piece using LED light sticks as props.
All day:
- Rube Goldberg: Make your own Rube Goldberg Machine with paper! Join Jennifer George, Rube’s granddaughter and Godwyn Morris from Dazzling Discoveries and make your own machine with nothing more than a few sheets of paper and tape.
ROBOFUN: Robofun presents a variety of LEGO robots and coding interfaces for students to play and experiment with. There will be a remote-controlled catapult, automatic top spinner, robotic dog sled, circuitry station, and video game creation software stations among many other projects. (ages 5-12 yrs)
- American Society of Civil Engineers: Interactive Seismic Structural Experience where kids can build their own toothpick structures and see how they behave under seismic loading on asimulated shake table.
- NYC Ghostbusters League: NYC Ghostbusters are back aboard the Intrepid to teach kids how to make cross link polymer gel, a scientific recipe for ectoplasmic slime.
- The High Line: How could public space better serve everyone? Create your own paper sculpture showing your vision for your community and add it to a 3-D model!
- Blue Man Group: Interactive arts & crafts.
- Hudson River Sloop Clearwater invites kids to play Go Fish and interact with river critters.
- Columbia’s Society of Women Engineers hosts a paper-airplane making activity in which students can tinker with and test a variety of plane designs, learn more about aerodynamics, and pit their creations against one another!
You can also visit Ripley’s Believe it or Not! Times Square, MoMA or the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
It is a popular day for retail, as many stores mark it as the start of their sales season, although the stock exchanges are closed and the Financial District is very quiet around this time.
A great place to visit ist the Empire State Building, or the Statue of Liberty.
