2 Types of Businesses You Can Start and Grow While on Quarantine

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, communities are being called upon to reduce close contact between people. Limiting social contact will slow down the transmission and, most importantly, flatten the epidemic curve. Under the present circumstances, many have found themselves underemployed or jobless. For them, the solution is to become an entrepreneur. Sometimes, opportunity presents itself in the shape of misfortune or temporary defeat. In the midst of the global pandemic, there are ways to take advantage of the unfortunate circumstances.

This economic downturn is different due to the singular challenges posed by COVID-19. It’s difficult, if not impossible to set up a business that demands in-person client interaction, sales, or services. Nevertheless, a would-be entrepreneur can identify opportunity in any situation. some parts of the economy have come to a standstill, other sectors keep on growing. More exactly, e-commerce and professional freelancing have seen a surge in growth. There’s no better time than now to launch yourself into entrepreneurship.

Retail During Covid-19: How to Build A Successful Online Store

One of the responses that we’ve witnessed to how individuals are approaching this period of uncertainty is a considerable change to their shopping behavior, who are keeping to the Internet as a safe place for transactions. Regardless of where people are, the customer journey starts online. E-commerce is growing at an unprecedented rate all over the world. If you know how to source goods that are in high demand like food and beverage, take into account the possibility of setting up an online store. By taking advantage of the power of the Internet, not to mention the constant sales opportunities, you can succeed.

Start Your Free Trial on Shopify

You’re familiar with Shopify, right? It’s an all-inclusive online store used by thousands of merchants. Shopify allows huge brands and new entrepreneurs to create online storefronts straightaway. If you’re not certain that you want to commit to an active monthly plan, sign up for the free trial. Your online store will be ready in less than 20 minutes. After you sign up, choose a name for your shop. The image that you’re sketching is the first thing clients see before considering your products.

Shopify has over 100 design templates, so you can customize your online store in whatever way you want. Adding products won’t take too long if you have a small inventory, to begin with. When you’re done setting up the e-commerce store, let people know you’re in for business. If you have an active presence on social media, add the shop’s URL to your Instagram BIO. Better yet, pin a Tweet with the URL or domain name. If you don’t want to follow the social path, add local listings. That should do the trick.

Create the Ultimate Sales Funnel for Your E-Commerce Business

Getting your business online is only the beginning. It’s harder from now on. getting customers through the virtual door and transforming it into a reliable business is quite difficult. Invest time and effort into this mission. By utilizing a sales funnel, you can attract sophisticated modern customers. Create a sales funnel now and do it fast. There’s no time to lose. You’re just one funnel away from changing your life. If you don’t know how to craft a profitable conversion funnel, don’t worry because there are solutions.

Have you ever heard of the One Funnel Away Challenge? It’s considered to be the best funnel building program. You learn everything there is to know about developing multiple million-dollar sales funnels from the experts. Stephen Larsen, Russell Brunson, and Julie Stoian are the training guide instructors. The challenge is hosted by the Funnel Hacker Community. You get the chance to interact with like-minded individuals and, if you’re in a desperate need for motivation, the lessons will inspire you to go on. If you implement the strategies discussed during the training sessions into your own business, you can work wonders.

Freelancing in A Time of Quarantine

Although companies are currently focusing on their internal resources for the time being, they don’t say no to hiring new recruits. Hiring managers are maintaining and even increasing their hiring of professional freelancers. They’re no longer confined to the local labor market when it comes down to finding skilled talent. There are several ways you can earn money freelancing. For instance, you can be a medical transcriptionist. Physicians’ notes often need to be transcribed for record-keeping purposes. Or you can offer web design services. Those with JavaScript skills are in high demand.

Get the Crack on Your First Freelancing Assignment

Professional freelancers deploy specialized platforms to find work opportunities. You can earn money on sites such as Upwork, Freelancer, and People Per Hour. LinkedIn too is a great source of gigs, but a freelancing platform enables you to effortlessly connect with those interested to hire professionals. As you sharpen your skills, your portfolio will grow and there will be more and more job offers. You interact with clients directly and agree on contracts that are mutually beneficial. You don’t need a CV, but take the time to create a winning profile. List your skills, experiences, and achievements.

Generate Your Own Exclusive Leads

The biggest misconception is that work comes to you. You have to work hard to build a client base. The question now is: How do you generate your own exclusive leads? Define your sales funnel and accelerate the growth of your online business. If you’re a freelancer, you’re also a salesperson. Knowing how to build a sales funnel is the most important business concept you should master. As mentioned previously, funnel building programs do exist. Learn what it takes to facilitate a good post-purchase experience. Just so you know, sales funnels aren’t overly complicated, yet there’s no one-size-fits-all solution.

To sum up, this is an unprecedented time for all of us. Starting and growing a business in times of crisis can be frightening. You’re terrified you won’t succeed when, in reality, the odds are in your favor. We’ve seen heavy traffic coming to online platforms. You can find a win-win solution even in the current scenario, if you try hard enough.