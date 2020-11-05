2020 Creative Climate Awards Celebrate the Intersection of Art Activism, Inequality, and Climate Justice in Uncertain Times

The Human Impacts Institute (HII) today announced its 10th annual Creative Climate Awards (CCA) to help reinvigorate the city of New York with art and activism. In one of the most difficult years on record for both local artists and climate justice initiatives, the CCA has invited select cultural institutions from each of the five New York boroughs to send artists to perform, showcase, and enlighten this year’s audience. In lieu of in-person performances and exhibitions, the 2020 CCA will feature window installations in previously empty storefronts across four of NYC’s boroughs—from the 3rd Avenue BID in the Bronx to Astoria, Queens and all the way to Midtown, Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn. Featuring predominately artists of color and many first-generation Americans, the festival will showcase new, intersectional artwork with an audio tour and interactive map to encourage visitors to venture out to each borough to stimulate local businesses and jumpstart awareness of diversity, inequality, and community-based climate solutions. The month-long festival will focus on inspiration and innovation during the run from November 15th to December 15th.

“Sparking meaningful action on climate justice and equity is more important in our current moment than ever before,” said Tara DePorte, Human Impacts Institute Founder and Executive Director. “We are already seeing the impact of the climate crisis on our communities and this year has proven how sweeping and devastating those consequences can be.”

In order to shed light on the issues of gentrification and inequity, all 15 artists have been chosen as representatives from five cultural organizations across New York: The Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts (MoCADA) from Brooklyn; Bronx Council on the Arts from the Bronx; Materials from the Arts from Queens; Chinatown Art Brigade from Manhattan; and the Snug Harbor Cultural Center from Staten Island. Featured artists include Kimberly M. Becoat, Kim Dacres, Joyce Hwang & Prathap Ramamurthy, Interference Archive, Annalisa Iadicicco, Jahtiek Long, Estelle Maisonett, Ruth Marshall, Siara Mencia, Tijay Mohammed, Katherine Patiño Miranda, Run P., Dianne Smith, Tattfoo Tan, and Katherine Toukhy.

The selected artists have created engaging work to highlight climate crises and injustice with mediums including 2D- and 3D-installations, performative videos, and audio installations. Over the last decade, CCA has showcased climate-inspired and thought-provoking artwork from around the globe, including 194 artists from over 30 countries. While the previous years have reached New Yorkers with in-person events, the decennial celebration has moved to a hybrid virtual and in-person model to reach an expected 100,000 viewers and provide equitable access to those in the city and beyond.

The 2020 festival kicks off with a virtual opening party on November 15th and continues throughout the month with a citywide walking tour, powered through Pollinate Art, to bring life to empty storefronts and support local businesses across the city. The CCA aims to broaden the climate conversation through inspiring critical conversations around our own actions and creating an open dialogue about the current crisis and its disproportionate effect on marginalized communities. With people of color on the front lines of the climate crisis, the selected artists have been chosen to engage with topics of diversity, equity, and inclusion to create space for new voices that are often stifled and go unheard. The work will engage, educate, and incite action about innovative ways we can reduce harm and heal our impact on the world.

The 2020 Creative Climate Awards Line-up:

Creative Climate Awards Virtual Opening Ceremony — November 15th from 6-8pm: This year’s artists and advisors will host a donation-optional virtual ceremony to unveil the window installations. Audience members will be able to interact with the artists, their work, and members of HII to learn more about the impact on art, relevant climate initiatives, and the festival lineup with accompanying awards. Free tickets and donation link are available here.

Sunday Activism Talks – November 15th, 22nd, 29th and December 6th and 13th from 10-11am: Each Sunday, three 2020 CCA artists will give a sneak peek into their process, community, and ways to get involved. Viewers can reserve free tickets here.

Wednesday Salons – November 18th, 25th and December 2nd, 9th from 7-8:30 pm: Salons are where arts and ideas collide! With multiple speakers and artists discussing topics such as “Telling the Story of the Climate Crisis,” “Imagine There’s a Future…” and “Long-term Thinking in Uncertain Times,” these talks push the boundaries on intersectionality and activism. Viewers can reserve free tickets for the virtual events here.

Friday Art & Action Chats — November 13th, 20th, 27th and December 4th, 11th, 18th at 12pm: Hosted by our guest curators, CCA Fridays are bringing new ways to engage with climate, social justice and art through chats encouraging proactive creativity, activism, and performance to enlighten, inspire, and enact change. Viewers can reserve free tickets for the virtual events here.

Virtual Closing Ceremony and Benefit Party — December 15th, 7-9 pm: The “It’s Getting Hot in Here! A Climate Action Benefit Party” will sell tickets as a benefit for HII to further climate and art initiatives. All the votes for the best window display from throughout the month will be counted and the winners will be announced and awarded cash prizes: $1,000 for first place, $600 for second, and $400 for third. Tickets start at $50 and are available here.

To learn more about the Human Impacts Institute, visit www.humanimpactsinstitute.org