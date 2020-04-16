2020 New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards

The New York Drama Critics’ Circle, founded in 1935, has been presenting its annual award for the Best New Play of the season since 1936, making it the second-oldest theater award after the Pulitzer Prize for Drama (inaugurated in 1917). The organization announcement of its 85th annual theater awards was announced this morning. The presentation of the awards will follow, with a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, April 28, at 8pm.

The New York Drama Critics’ Circle comprises 19 drama critics from daily newspapers, magazines, wire services, and websites based in the New York metropolitan area.

Adam Feldman, theatre critic and editor for Time Out New York, has served as president of the NYDCC since 2005. Joe Dziemianowicz serves as vice president; Zachary Stewart is treasurer. The other members are David Cote, Vinson Cunningham, David Finkle, Jeremy Gerard, Charles Isherwood, Chris Jones, Christopher Kelly, David Rooney, Frank Scheck, Alexandra Schwartz, Helen Shaw, David Sheward, Marilyn Stasio, Terry Teachout, Elisabeth Vincentelli and Matt Windman.

Emeritus members include Melissa Rose Bernardo, Michael Feingold, Robert Feldberg, Elysa Gardner, Brian Scott Lipton, Jesse Oxfeld, Michael Sommers, Steven Suskin, Linda Winer, and Richard Zoglin.

The New York Drama Critics’ Circle winners are Will Arbery’s Heroes of the Fourth Turning best play of the 2019-20 season. The award for best musical went to Michael R. Jackson’s A Strange Loop. The selections were made at the organization’s 85th annual voting meeting on April 15.

The award for best play carries a cash prize of $2,500. The prize is made possible by a grant from the Lucille Lortel Foundation.

Special citations were voted to David Byrne and the Broadway production of American Utopia; Deirdre O’Connell for career excellence including her performance in Dana H.; and the New York theater community for perseverance in the face of loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heroes of the Fourth Turning Written by Will Arbery Directed by Danya Taymor FEATURING Jeb Kreager — Justin Julia McDermott — Emily Michele Pawk — Gina Zoë Winters — Teresa John Zdrojeski — Kevin Scenic Design: Laura Jellinek Costume Design: Sarafina Bush Lighting Design: Isabella Byrd Sound Design: Justin Ellington Fight Direction: J. David Brimmer Production Stage Manager: Jenny Kennedy Assistant Stage Manager: Madolyn Friedman

Heroes of the Fourth Turning, written by Will Arbery and directed by Danya Taymor, had its world premiere at Playwrights Horizons on October 7, 2019 and closed on November 17, 2019.

A Strange Loop, book, music and lyrics by Michael R. Jackson, directed by Stephen Brackett, had its world premiere at Playwrights Horizons on June 17, 2019 and closed on July 28, 2019.