2020 Summer Fashion Trends to Take on This Season

Summer is known as the time for popsicles and barbeques, camping trips and hiking trails, fresh fruit and Frisbee. But, during this season, as the days begin to heat up, so does the fashion scene.

This summer is fast becoming known as the season of must-have trends, so to help you get ahead of summertime styles for work, errands, fitness and vacationing, here’s a list of the top 5 fashion trends everyone will want this season.

Brazen Bras

Thankfully, last season’s tacky trend of the exposed thong was short-lived; this summer, it’s the brassiere that gets to see the light of day. Designers like Mark Fast, Christopher Kane and JW Anderson have all added a form of exposed bra to their lines, ranging from bawdy bandeaus and accentuated underwire to sequin bralettes.

The bikini top has also made a splash onto the scene in both sheer and crochet styles. Paired with a high-waisted skirt, this flirty and fashionable look is the epitome of summer style.

Jaunty Jackets

Donned atop many of those exposed brazen bras this season are quality jackets. Not only are jackets fashionable, but they’re also functional during those sudden summer thunderstorms. Additionally, they can help protect you from the sun and are great for camping on chilly nights.

For example, Columbia’s line of jackets offers a wide variety of styles, like the Lay D Down, Parka and the trench. Indeed, these jackets are a great investment during the summer months. Plus, in the summer, many styles are on sale.

Creative Crochet

The potholders your grandma makes are finally getting their due this season, as designers are making crochet cool. Used predominately in patterns for feminine dresses, crochet carries hints of polished but casual perfection in lines by Jil Sander, Gabriela Hearst and Salvatore Ferragamo.

Incorporating crochet into high fashion also marks the fashion industry’s attempt at sustainability by embracing a handmade technique that can be passed down through generations.

Pretty Puffy Sleeves

Like an 18th century French prince demanding a duel, your sleeves will be puffy and proud this season. The style debuted last year but is moving full speed ahead this summer, as the swell of the sleeve is creeping down from the shoulder to the arm. Huishan Zhang, Richard Quinn and Zimmerman all included the puffed sleeve in their lines. So, for better or worse, we’ve yet to have had enough of the puff.

Unnatural Neon

Famed designer Christopher Kane has gone on record with Vogue stating, “I love neon — it’s so man-made and loud and obnoxious.” Turns out, he’s not the only one to feel this way, as Marni, Christopher John Rogers, Jaquemus and Tom Ford have also incorporated fluorescent yellow, pink, blue, orange and green into their summer styles.

Which goes to show that high fashion is rarely subtle. Taking inspiration straight from the book bag and pencil case, these highlighter shades blend well with tamer shades of tan or black and white and are a sure way to draw the attention of the eye this season.

Re-Style Summer

Instead of barbeques and Frisbee, make this summer the season of trends by taking heed of must-have fashion pieces. Whether you go sustainable with crochet patterns, sport fluorescent shades, parade around in puffy sleeves, or accentuate the brassiere or cover it up with a choice trench jacket, you’ll be taking on this summer season in sublime style.