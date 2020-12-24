MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

2021 Arrives in Times Square

2021 Arrives in Times Square

2021 is already here — well, sort of. After a road trip beginning from Kia’s headquarters in Irvine, CA, the “2021” New Year’s Eve numerals are now in Times Square. The famous 7-foot numerals finish their journey to the top of One Times Square, where they’ll light up at midnight on December 31. Visitors to Times Square can count down to the new year by getting their photo taken up close with the numerals until 12:30pm on December 23.

Carson Daly returns to Times Square to host Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Chloe x Halle, Jason Derulo, AJR, Goo Goo Dolls, Kylie Minogue, Busta Rhymes with Anderson Paak, Bebe Rexha with Doja Cat, and Sting with Shirazee.

Billy Porter will join Lucy Hale and Ryan Seacrest.

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

What To Watch December 24th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingDecember 23, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 23, 2020
Read More

What To Watch December 23rd To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingDecember 22, 2020
Read More

Wedding Vendors: The Key to Planning Your Perfect Wedding

WriterDecember 22, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 22, 2020
Read More

What To Watch December 22nd To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingDecember 21, 2020
Read More

Ask Bob Blume – Column #33 Promoting Careers During a Pandemic – The Creation of SPECIAL 3K with guest Kea Chan

Bob BlumeDecember 21, 2020
Read More

T2C is One of the Recipient of the 2020 Poise Women-Owned Business Grants

Suzanna BowlingDecember 21, 2020
Read More

What To Watch December 21st To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingDecember 20, 2020
Read More