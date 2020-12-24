2021 Arrives in Times Square

2021 is already here — well, sort of. After a road trip beginning from Kia’s headquarters in Irvine, CA, the “2021” New Year’s Eve numerals are now in Times Square. The famous 7-foot numerals finish their journey to the top of One Times Square, where they’ll light up at midnight on December 31. Visitors to Times Square can count down to the new year by getting their photo taken up close with the numerals until 12:30pm on December 23.

Carson Daly returns to Times Square to host Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Chloe x Halle, Jason Derulo, AJR, Goo Goo Dolls, Kylie Minogue, Busta Rhymes with Anderson Paak, Bebe Rexha with Doja Cat, and Sting with Shirazee.

Billy Porter will join Lucy Hale and Ryan Seacrest.