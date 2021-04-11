‘Nomandland’ Takes Awards Season Lead at BAFTA Awards

he 2021 EE British Academy Film Awards, presented over two ceremonies in one weekend, celebrated the very best in film of the past year.

Nomadland won four BAFTAs: Best Film, Director for Chloé Zhao, Leading Actress for Frances McDormand, and Cinematography for Joshua James Richards.

Promising Young Woman won two awards: Outstanding British Film, and Original Screenplay for Emerald Fennell.

The Father won two awards: Leading Actor for Anthony Hopkins, and Adapted Screenplay for Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller.

Supporting Actor was won by Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah.

Supporting Actress was awarded to Yuh-Jung Youn for Minari.

Soul won Animated Film and Original Score. Another Round won Film Not in the English Language.

Sound of Metal won Editing and Sound. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom won Costume Design and Make Up & Hair.

Writer/director Remi Weekes received the award for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for His House.

My Octopus Teacher won Documentary, Rocks won Casting, Tenet won Special Visual Effects and Mank won Production Design.

The Present won the British Short Film award, while the BAFTA for British Short Animation was won by The Owl and the Pussycat.

The Special Award for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema was presented to filmmaker Noel Clarke.

The Fellowship, the highest honour the Academy can bestow, was introduced by Hugh Grant and presented to director Ang Lee.

The EE Rising Star Award, voted for by the public, went to Bukky Bakray.

Sunday’s ceremony, hosted by Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary, was held at London’s Royal Albert Hall with nominees attending virtually.

The show included three featured musical performances: by Liam Payne, Celeste, and Leslie Odom Jr. (from Los Angeles) and Corinne Bailey Rae.

On Saturday 10 April, the ‘Opening Night’ ceremony was hosted Clara Amfo, who was joined by guests Rhianna Dhillon and Joanna Scanlan at the Royal Albert Hall. The programme gave audiences an in-depth insight into the filmmaking process, and the winners in eight categories were revealed. The show was broadcast on BBC Two and BBC Two HD.

As part of BAFTA’s year-round programme of learning events and initiatives, 50 of this year’s nominees across 10 categories took part in ‘BAFTA Film: The Sessions’ from 22 March – 1 April. The Sessions saw the nominees discuss their craft in interviews that are available online on the BAFTA Guru YouTube channel at http://bit.ly/BaftaFilmSessions2021.

Other year-round film activity includes initiatives such as BAFTA’s new talent activity including the scholarships programme, BAFTA Crew, BAFTA Elevate, as well as masterclasses, the David Lean Lecture delivered by a leading film director, and the ‘BAFTA A Life in Pictures’ series.