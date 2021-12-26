2021 Good Riddance Day

Think 2021 was a dumpster fire? Us too. Say goodbye to your unwanted memories of 2021 at the annual Good Riddance Day event!

Good Riddance Day is inspired by a Latin American tradition in which New Year’s revelers stuffed dolls with objects representing bad memories before setting them on fire. The annual event will take place on December 28, 2021 from 12–1pm on the Broadway plaza between 45th and 46th streets.

Join us in burning symbols of any unpleasant, unhappy, and downright unwanted memories from 2021. Bring your most embarrassing moments, your greatest fails, and biggest regrets from 2021 and we’ll write them down on our official Good Riddance Day forms to incinerate.

Please note: Good Riddance Day is a symbolic event for burning single memories or ideas on our official Good Riddance Day forms that will be provided at the event. It is not a mass burning or disposal event, and we are unable to accommodate requests to burn large amounts of paper material.

Not in NYC? Don’t forget to use #GoodRiddanceDay on Twitter and Instagram and we’ll burn your bad memories for you!

Click Here to register