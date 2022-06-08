2022 DRAMA DESK AWARD WINNERS

Outstanding Play: Prayer for the French Republic, by Joshua Harmon, Manhattan Theatre Club

Outstanding Musical: Kimberly Akimbo, Atlantic Theater Company

Outstanding Revival of a Play: How I Learned to Drive, Manhattan Theatre Club

Outstanding Revival of a Musical: Company

Outstanding Actor in a Play: Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues, Manhattan Theatre Club

Outstanding Actress in a Play: Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew, Manhattan Theatre Club

Outstanding Actor in a Musical: Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Outstanding Actress in a Musical: Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play: Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde’s, Second Stage Theater

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play: Francis Benhamou, Prayer for the French Republic, Manhattan Theatre Club

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical: Matt Doyle, Company

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical: Patti LuPone, Company

Outstanding Director of a Play: Rebecca Frecknall, Sanctuary City, New York Theatre Workshop

Outstanding Director of a Musical: Marianne Elliott, Company

Outstanding Choreography: Bill T. Jones, Garrett Coleman, and Jason Oremus (Irish + Hammerstep), Gelan Lambert and Chloe Davis (associates), Paradise Square

Outstanding Music: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six

Outstanding Lyrics: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six

Outstanding Book of a Musical: Bruce Sussman, Harmony, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene

Outstanding Orchestrations: Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ

Outstanding Music in a Play: Bill Sims Jr., Lackawanna Blues, Manhattan Theatre Club

Outstanding Scenic Design for a Play: Takeshi Kata, Clyde’s, Second Stage Theater

Outstanding Scenic Design for a Musical: Beowulf Boritt, Flying Over Sunset, Lincoln Center Theater

Outstanding Costume Design for a Play: Jennifer Moeller, Clyde’s, Second Stage Theater

Outstanding Costume Design for a Musical: Gabriella Slade, Six

Outstanding Lighting Design for a Play (tie): Christopher Akerlind, Clyde’s, Second Stage Theater

Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic, Manhattan Theatre Club

Outstanding Lighting Design for a Musical (tie) Natasha Katz, MJ

Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset, Lincoln Center Theater

Outstanding Projection Design: 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset, Lincoln Center Theater

Outstanding Sound Design for a Play: Ben and Max Ringham, Cyrano de Bergerac, The Jamie Lloyd Company at Academy of Music

Outstanding Sound Design for a Musical: Gareth Owen, MJ

Outstanding Wig and Hair: David Brian Brown, Mrs. Doubtfire

Outstanding Solo Performance: Kristina Wong, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord, New York Theatre Workshop

Unique Theatrical Experience: Seven Deadly Sins, Tectonic Theater Project & Madison Wells Live

Outstanding Adaptation: Merry Wives, by Jocelyn Bioh, The Public Theater (Free Shakespeare in the Park)

Outstanding Puppet Design: James Ortiz, The Skin of Our Teeth, Lincoln Center Theater

Harold S. Prince Lifetime Achievement Award

In four decades as playwright, novelist, actor, and director, Alice Childress (1912-1994) challenged racism with engrossing stories and memorable characters. When a New York producer demanded revisions to soften the impact of Trouble in Mind, after an initial run Off Broadway and prior to its Broadway debut, Childress withdrew the script. Sixty-five years later, the Drama Desk celebrates the long-delayed Broadway premiere of this timeless masterpiece and salutes Childress as a towering figure in contemporary theater history.

Ensemble Award

In Six, Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, and Anna Uzele bring to musical life the women who married England’s King Henry VIII. The fanciful result is a buoyant dramatization of their individually purposeful and collectively empowering journeys.

The Sam Norkin Off-Broadway Award

This season, as a woman hiding her brother from the Taliban in Sylvia Khoury’s Selling Kabul and an English instructor straddling two very different cultures in Sanaz Toossi’s English, Marjan Neshat embodied disparate characters so fully that it was hard to recognize the single actor in the two roles. Whether in drama or comedy, Neshat mines the playwright’s text for a vast panoply of emotions that yield vivid, intricate portrayals of the parts she undertakes.

Additional Special Awards

Dede Ayite seems to have costumed half the actors of this theater season with her designs for Merry Wives, Seven Deadly Sins, The Last of the Love Letters, Chicken and Biscuits, Slave Play, Nollywood Dreams, American Buffalo, and How I learned to Drive. Whether dressing working-class Marylanders of the 1960s, amateur criminals of the 1970s, or West African immigrants in today’s Harlem, Ayite has a knack for conveying characters’ means, values, and aspirations before the actors utter a word.

Adam Rigg enhanced storytelling through wildly varying scenic designs this season including: a house in wood, shadow, and reflective glass that draws the audience into the Flint, Michigan water crisis in Cullud Wattah; a community cul-de-sac where trauma and history are celebrated in On Sugarland; and the falling walls, flower-covered hillsides, and functional seaside fun ride of The Skin of Our Teeth.

With the category-defying Oratorio for Living Things, Heather Christian aims to encompass all human existence in a single inventive and startlingly beautiful work. In times of pandemic, war, and social upheaval, Christian’s work (directed by Lee Sunday Evans and brought to life by a superb cast and creative team) is an awe-inspiring reminder that, even in the darkest times, there will always be artistic peaks to scale.