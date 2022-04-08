2022 Lucille Lortel Awards Nominations

Nominations for the 37th annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were announced yesterday on Playbill by POTUS stars Lilli Cooper and Lea DeLaria.

Atlantic Theater Company’s Kimberly Akimbo coming to Broadway in the fall and Ars Nova’s Oratorio for Living Things lead the pack with six nominations each, including nods in the Outstanding Musical category for both.

Outstanding Play

Coal Country, by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, produced by Audible and The Public Theater

English, by Sanaz Toossi, produced by Atlantic Theater Company and Roundabout Theatre Company

Letters of Suresh, by Rajiv Joseph, produced by Second Stage Theater

On Sugarland, by Aleshea Harris, produced by New York Theatre Workshop

Prayer for the French Republic, by Joshua Harmon, produced by Manhattan Theatre Club

Outstanding Musical

Black No More; book by John Ridley, lyrics by Tariq Trotter, music by Tariq Trotter, Anthony Tidd, James Poyser, and Daryl Waters; produced by The New Group

Intimate Apparel; libretto by Lynn Nottage, music by Ricky Ian Gordon; produced by Lincoln Center Theater

Kimberly Akimbo; book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Jeanine Tesori; produced by Atlantic Theater Company

Oratorio for Living Things, by Heather Christian, produced by Ars Nova

Outstanding Revival

Assassins, Classic Stage Company

The Chinese Lady, Ma-Yi Theater Company, The Public Theater, Barrington Stage Company

Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992; Signature Theatre

Outstanding Solo Show

Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord; written and performed by Kristina Wong; produced by New York Theatre Workshop

Little Girl Blue; written and performed by Laiona Michelle with additional material by Devanand Janki; produced by Rashad V. Chambers, Willette & Manny Klausner, E. Clayton Cornelious/Joshua Morgan, Victoria Bondoc, McCabe Productions LLC, Live & In Color

Outstanding Director

David Cromer, Prayer for the French Republic

John Doyle, Assassins

Lee Sunday Evans, Oratorio For Living Things

Taibi Magar, Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992

Whitney White, On Sugarland

Outstanding Choreographer

Bill T. Jones, Black No More

Raja Feather Kelly, On Sugarland

Danny Mefford, Kimberly Akimbo

Josh Prince, Trevor: A New Musical

Randy Skinner, Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play

Stephanie Berry, On Sugarland

W. Tré Davis, Tambo & Bones

Elizabeth Marvel, Long Day’s Journey Into Night

Shannon Tyo, The Chinese Lady

Mary Wiseman, At the Wedding

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play

Abena, Nollywood Dreams

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Francis Benhamou, Prayer for the French Republic

Jacob Ming-Trent, The Alchemist

Thom Sesma, Letters of Suresh

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical

Kearstin Piper Brown, Intimate Apparel

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Tamika Lawrence, Black No More

Ahmad Maksoud, The Visitor

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical

Steven Boyer, Kimberly Akimbo

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

Ethan Slater, Assassins

Will Swenson, Assassins

Lillias White, Black No More

Outstanding Ensemble

English; Tala Ashe, Ava Lalezarzadeh, Pooya Mohseni, Marjan Neshat, and Hadi Tabbal

Oratorio for Living Things; Johnny Butler, Kirstyn Cae Ballard, Jane Cardona, Sean Donovan, Carla Duren, Clérida Eltimé, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Brian Flores, Odetta Hartman, Quentin Oliver Lee, Angel Lozada, Divya Maus, Barrie Lobo McLain, Ben Moss, John Murchison, Onyie Nwachukwu, Dito Van Reigersberg, and Peter Wise

Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992; Elena Hurst, Wesley T. Jones, Francis Jue, Karl Kenzler, and Tiffany Rachelle Stewart

Outstanding Scenic Design

Wilson Chin, Space Dogs

Marsha Ginsberg, English

Adam Rigg, cullud wattah

Adam Rigg, On Sugarland

David Rockwell, Christopher and Justin Swader, Seven Deadly Sins

Outstanding Costume Design

Ari Fulton, Confederates

Gregory Gale, Fairycakes

Dominique Fawn Hill, Tambo & Bones

Márion Talán de la Rosa, Oratorio for Living Things

Catherine Zuber, Intimate Apparel

Outstanding Lighting Design

Isabella Byrd, Sanctuary City

Lap Chi Chu, Morning Sun

Jeff Croiter, Black No More

Stacey Derosier, sandblasted

Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, Oratorio for Living Things

Outstanding Sound Design

Mikhail Fiksel, Tambo & Bones

Nick Kourtides, Oratorio for Living Things

Fabian Obispo, The Chinese Lady

Mikaal Sulaiman, Sanctuary City

Darron L West, Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992

Outstanding Projection Design

David Bengali and Hana S. Kim, The Visitor

Shawn Duan, Letters of Suresh

Shawn Duan, The Chinese Lady

Yee Eun Nam, Long Day’s Journey Into Night

Caite Hevner, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord

Productions with multiple nominations:

Kimberly Akimbo – 6

Oratorio for Living Things – 6

Black No More – 5

On Sugarland – 5

Assassins – 4

Prayer for the French Republic – 4

The Chinese Lady – 4

Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 – 4

English – 3

Intimate Apparel – 3

Letters of Suresh – 3

Tambo & Bones – 3

Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord – 2

Long Day’s Journey Into Night – 2

Sanctuary City – 2

The Visitor – 2