2022 Lucille Lortel Awards Nominations

Nominations for the 37th annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were announced yesterday on Playbill by POTUS stars Lilli Cooper and Lea DeLaria.
Atlantic Theater Company’s Kimberly Akimbo coming to Broadway in the fall and Ars Nova’s Oratorio for Living Things lead the pack with six nominations each, including nods in the Outstanding Musical category for both.
Outstanding Play
Coal Country, by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, produced by Audible and The Public Theater
English, by Sanaz Toossi, produced by Atlantic Theater Company and Roundabout Theatre Company
Letters of Suresh, by Rajiv Joseph, produced by Second Stage Theater
On Sugarland, by Aleshea Harris, produced by New York Theatre Workshop
Prayer for the French Republic, by Joshua Harmon, produced by Manhattan Theatre Club
Outstanding Musical
Black No More; book by John Ridley, lyrics by Tariq Trotter, music by Tariq Trotter, Anthony Tidd, James Poyser, and Daryl Waters; produced by The New Group
Intimate Apparel; libretto by Lynn Nottage, music by Ricky Ian Gordon; produced by Lincoln Center Theater
Kimberly Akimbo; book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Jeanine Tesori; produced by Atlantic Theater Company
Oratorio for Living Things, by Heather Christian, produced by Ars Nova
Outstanding Revival
Assassins, Classic Stage Company
The Chinese Lady, Ma-Yi Theater Company, The Public Theater, Barrington Stage Company
Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992; Signature Theatre
Outstanding Solo Show
Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord; written and performed by Kristina Wong; produced by New York Theatre Workshop
Little Girl Blue; written and performed by Laiona Michelle with additional material by Devanand Janki; produced by Rashad V. Chambers, Willette & Manny Klausner, E. Clayton Cornelious/Joshua Morgan, Victoria Bondoc, McCabe Productions LLC, Live & In Color
Outstanding Director
David Cromer, Prayer for the French Republic
John Doyle, Assassins
Lee Sunday Evans, Oratorio For Living Things
Taibi Magar, Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992
Whitney White, On Sugarland
Outstanding Choreographer
Bill T. Jones, Black No More
Raja Feather Kelly, On Sugarland
Danny Mefford, Kimberly Akimbo
Josh Prince, Trevor: A New Musical
Randy Skinner, Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play
Stephanie Berry, On Sugarland
W. Tré Davis, Tambo & Bones
Elizabeth Marvel, Long Day’s Journey Into Night
Shannon Tyo, The Chinese Lady
Mary Wiseman, At the Wedding
Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play
Abena, Nollywood Dreams
Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
Francis Benhamou, Prayer for the French Republic
Jacob Ming-Trent, The Alchemist
Thom Sesma, Letters of Suresh
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical
Kearstin Piper Brown, Intimate Apparel
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
Tamika Lawrence, Black No More
Ahmad Maksoud, The Visitor
Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical
Steven Boyer, Kimberly Akimbo
Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
Ethan Slater, Assassins
Will Swenson, Assassins
Lillias White, Black No More
Outstanding Ensemble
English; Tala Ashe, Ava Lalezarzadeh, Pooya Mohseni, Marjan Neshat, and Hadi Tabbal
Oratorio for Living Things; Johnny Butler, Kirstyn Cae Ballard, Jane Cardona, Sean Donovan, Carla Duren, Clérida Eltimé, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Brian Flores, Odetta Hartman, Quentin Oliver Lee, Angel Lozada, Divya Maus, Barrie Lobo McLain, Ben Moss, John Murchison, Onyie Nwachukwu, Dito Van Reigersberg, and Peter Wise
Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992; Elena Hurst, Wesley T. Jones, Francis Jue, Karl Kenzler, and Tiffany Rachelle Stewart
Outstanding Scenic Design
Wilson Chin, Space Dogs
Marsha Ginsberg, English
Adam Rigg, cullud wattah
Adam Rigg, On Sugarland
David Rockwell, Christopher and Justin Swader, Seven Deadly Sins
Outstanding Costume Design
Ari Fulton, Confederates
Gregory Gale, Fairycakes
Dominique Fawn Hill, Tambo & Bones
Márion Talán de la Rosa, Oratorio for Living Things
Catherine Zuber, Intimate Apparel
Outstanding Lighting Design
Isabella Byrd, Sanctuary City
Lap Chi Chu, Morning Sun
Jeff Croiter, Black No More
Stacey Derosier, sandblasted
Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, Oratorio for Living Things
Outstanding Sound Design
Mikhail Fiksel, Tambo & Bones
Nick Kourtides, Oratorio for Living Things
Fabian Obispo, The Chinese Lady
Mikaal Sulaiman, Sanctuary City
Darron L West, Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992
Outstanding Projection Design
David Bengali and Hana S. Kim, The Visitor
Shawn Duan, Letters of Suresh
Shawn Duan, The Chinese Lady
Yee Eun Nam, Long Day’s Journey Into Night
Caite Hevner, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord
Productions with multiple nominations:
Kimberly Akimbo – 6
Oratorio for Living Things – 6
Black No More – 5
On Sugarland – 5
Assassins – 4
Prayer for the French Republic – 4
The Chinese Lady – 4
Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 – 4
English – 3
Intimate Apparel – 3
Letters of Suresh – 3
Tambo & Bones – 3
Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord – 2
Long Day’s Journey Into Night – 2
Sanctuary City – 2
The Visitor – 2
