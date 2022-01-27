2022 New York Press Club Journalism Awards Now Open for Entries

The annual New York Press Club Awards for Journalism, honoring excellence in various categories by writers, reporters, editors, producers and multimedia journalists, is now open for entries for 2022.

Awards unique to the New York Press Club competition include the Gabe Pressman “Truth to Power” award honoring an individual whose body of work challenges the power establishment and/or defends journalists (last year’s recipient was Nikole Hannah-Jones, Pulitzer Prize winning reporter at The New York Times and creator of The 1619 Project). Other awards are the Nellie Bly Cub Reporter award and the Gold Keyboard award for excellence in investigative journalism.

The competition is open to individuals and news organizations based or operating in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut and those working elsewhere on behalf of New York metro-area news organizations.

New to the awards this year: some categories will allow entrants the opportunity to enter a New York Metro-specific story.

“The NY Press Club awards are always very competitive. This year the club has created new categories to recognize the importance of local news, allowing journalists from smaller local media outlets to compete among themselves,” said Debra Toppeta, president of the New York Press Club.

“We look forward to celebrating with all of the winners in June.“

Entries are considered in 30 categories as submitted by news organizations and individual journalists from New York City, the United States and from around the globe. The entry deadline is April 1, 2022 and the cost for entries is $75 for members and $125 for non-members.

For a full list of categories, rules, FAQs, past winners and the entry form, Click Here

Judging is by prominent working journalists, former journalists and academics who are selected for their expertise in each category. Their decisions are final.

Winners receive an engraved plaque and are invited to join the New York Press Club at its annual Awards Dinner, typically held in June.

New York Press Club