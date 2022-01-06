2022 The Year We Are Left Wondering What Happened to The Law

Why should tourists come to New York? Manhattan’s new DA Alvin Bragg will stop seeking prison sentences for most crimes and downgrade felony charges in armed robberies and drug dealing as part of his sweeping new policies. He will only seek prison sentences for homicides, assaults resulting in serious injury, domestic violence felonies, sex offenses, public corruption, and major economic crimes.

Mayor Eric Adams is on board with the plan and supports Bragg’s new polices. He stated “I think he’s on Team Public Safety. Team Public Safety is not only handcuffs. Team Public Safety is also ending the pipeline that turns people into career criminals. Adams witnessed an assault in progress his first day in office. These men will be let out ASAP thanks to Bragg. In the meantime he is unhappy that Goldmann Sachs and JP Morgan’e employee’s are working remotely. Adams stated “We have to open up, I need my city to open. And we have to be safe.” But how does New York stay safe?

Even Governor Kathy Hochul is on board.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who took office over the weekend, is highly progressive. Here are his new policies in the memo released on Monday. Bragg was overwhelmingly elected Manhattan District Attorney, becoming only the fourth person elected to this office in 80 years and the first black person to hold the office,.

New York City is seeing a surge in violent crimes, especially for shootings, murders and auto grand larceny. Murder is up 50 percent in the city compared to 2019.

Bragg’s prosecutors have been told not to seek bail requirements for suspects awaiting trial. He has downgraded charges of armed robbery and drug dealing and vowed to stop prosecuting subway turnstile jumping, prostitution, trespassing and marijuana possession.

I would like to know what about the victims who have no recourse now. What is to stop these crimes from escalating?

Yesterday, the city recorded 481 murders, for 2022 in just 3 days. Crime has risen 6.13 percent through December 26. Felony assaults rose 9.6 percent from 2020. What will they be now considering these criminals will not be persecuted?

Andrew Cuomo won’t be charged over accusations that he hid nursing-home COVID-19 deaths thanks to the Manhattan DA’s office, however the FBI is separately investigating. Albany’s County District Attorney David Soares, a Democrat also asked a judge to dismiss the sexual harassment charges. Two prosecutors in New York City suburbs also announced Cuomo wouldn’t face criminal charges for allegations involving other women. The prosecutors said the allegations are credible, but that they couldn’t pursue criminal charges.

Two black men batter NYC Burger King worker for taking too long with their order, nothing will happened to them, but the worker gets no recourse. This is the new life in NYC.