2022 Theatre World Awards And You Are There

Monday night the Theatre World Awards were held on the set of the Broadway Revival of American Buffalo on at Circle in the Square Theatre (1633 Broadway, entrance on West 50th Street).

Hosted annually by well-known theater journalist, Peter Filichia, the historic 76th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony was produced by Theatre World Awards, Inc. Board of Directors/ Dale Badway. Tom D’Angora and Michael D’Angora who directed the event.

The 13th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater went to Honoree Michael Oberholtzer. The award is given by casting director Lionel Larner.

The 9th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theatre Honoree Harvey Fierstein. Presented by Matthew Broderick.

Appearances by Theatre World Alumni Andre De Shields

and Andrea McArdle.

Presenters included Theatre Award Alumni Phillip Boykin

Geneva Carr

Brandon J. Dirden

Ben Edelman

Rosemary Harris, Daniel K. Isaac

Bonnie Milligan

Karen Pittman

Brenda Vaccaro and Lionel Larner

and Brenda Vaccaro

Outstanding Broadway or Off-Broadway Debut Performance during the 2021-2022 theatrical season

Patrick J. Adams, Take Me Out



Yair Ben-Dor, Prayer for the French Republic





Kearstin Piper Brown, Intimate Apparel



Sharon D. Clarke, Caroline, Or Change



Enrico Colantoni, Birthday Candles



Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo



Crystal Finn, Birthday Candles



Gaby French, Hangmen

Myles Frost, MJ The Musical was unable to attend due to of his starring role in MJ the Musical.



Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop



Shannon Tyo, The Chinese Lady was unable to attend, asked actor and playwright Daniel K. Isaac to read her acceptance speech.



Kara Young, Clyde’s

Jayne Houdyshell, Jefferson Mayes

A special ‘Outstanding Ensemble’ Award was given to 21 cast members making their Broadway debut in the Broadway Revival of The Music Man starring Theatre World Award alumni Hugh Jackman, Marie Mullen, Jefferson Mayes, Jayne Houdyshell, and Phillip Boykin at The Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway). The Music Man cast members honored included Nick Alvino, Jordan Beall, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr, Audrey Cardwell, JT Church, William Thomas Colin, Gino Cosculluela, Emma Crow, Kammie Crum, Aydin Eyikan, Carlee Flanagan, Ethen Green-Younger, Emily Jewel Hoder, Ethan Lafazan, Kayla LaVine, Drew Minard, Benjamin Pajak, Tanner Quirk, Daniel Patrick Russell, Kayla Teruel, and Mitchell Tobin.

Attending was James Barbour

First presented in 1945, the prestigious Theatre World Awards, founded by John Willis, the Editor-in-Chief of both Theatre World and its companion volume, Screen World, are the oldest awards given for Outstanding Broadway and Off-Broadway Debut Performances. The Theatre World Awards are presented annually at the end of the theatre season to six actors and six actresses for their significant, reviewable, debut performances in a Broadway or Off-Broadway production. The ceremony is a private, invitation-only event followed by a party to celebrate the new honorees and welcome them to the Theatre World “family.”

Previous winners who have won the prestigious Theatre World Award at the beginning of their careers include Meryl Streep, Rosemary Harris, Marlon Brando, Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Anne Bancroft, James Earl Jones, Liza Minnelli, Alan Alda, Zoe Caldwell, Christopher Walken, Alec Baldwin, Bernadette Peters, Audra McDonald, Al Pacino, Grace Kelly, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Cynthia Erivo, Danielle Brooks, Lupita Nyong’o, John Krasinski, and so many more.

The Theatre World Award honorees are chosen by the Theatre World Awards Committee which is comprised of Linda Armstrong (Amsterdam News), David Cote (The Observer), Joe Dziemianowicz (New York Daily News, Emeritus), Peter Filichia (The Newark Star-Ledger, Emeritus), David Finkle (New York Stage Review), Elysa Gardner (USA Today, Emeritus), Harry Haun (BroadwayWorld), Cary Wong (Freelance), and Frank Scheck (The Hollywood Reporter).

The Theatre World Awards, Inc. Board of Directors is headed by Dale Badway (President) with Tom Lynch (Vice-President), Michael Koste (Vice-President), Stephen Wilde (Secretary), The Honorable Ilene Zatkin-Butler (Treasurer), James Sheridan, and Karen Johnston.