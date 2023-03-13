Events
2023 Oscars Recap
Jimmy Kimmel delighted the audience when he brought out a donkey.
Everything Everywhere All at Once won seven Oscars, including best picture, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won best director and best original screenplay. It was originated for 11 Oscars.
All Quiet on the Western Front, won four Oscars including best cinematography, best original score, best international feature film and best production design.
Michelle Yeoh made history as the first Asian woman to win best actress.
Brendan Fraser won best actor for The Whale. He thanked the film’s director Darren Aronofsky. The film also won best makeup and hairstyling.
Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis won in the supporting actor and actress categories for Everything Everywhere All at Once.
John Travolta introduced Lenny Kravitz who performed “In Memoriam.” His heartfelt performance of his song “Calling All Angels,” honored Angela Lansbury, Olivia Newton-John and more.
Rihanna took the stage to perform her Oscar-nominated song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which won best costume design
Lady Gaga delivered a moving performance of “Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick, which won the Oscar for best sound.
Avatar: The Way of Water wons best visual effects.
Sarah Polley won the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay for Women Talking.
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio won the Academy Award for best animated feature film.
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse won best animated short film.
The Elephant Whisperers won the Academy Award for best documentary short film.
An Irish Goodbye won the Academy Award for best live action short film.
Navalny won the Academy Award for best documentary feature film.
RAZZIE DAZZIE — (Via Deadline) Blonde, starring the Oscar-nominated Ana de Armas took the big prize — Worst Picture — as well as Worst Screenplay for writer-director Andrew Dominick among the winners announced for the 43rd annual Razzie Awards.
Tom Hanks, meanwhile, now has two Razzie statuettes to pair with his Oscars.
Hanks, “who’s spent his career stretching his acting capabilities to great success, went a bridge too far with his version of Col. Tom Parker in the otherwise excellent biopic, Elvis,” Razzie organizers said. As a result, he won for Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo (for Hanks and his latex face).
It actually could have been worse for Hanks, believe it or not, since he was also nominated in the Worst Actor category for his turn as Geppetto in Disney’s Pinocchio. That category was instead won by Hanks’ fellow Oscar winner Jared Leto for Morbius. Leto’s co-star Adria Arjona received Worst Supporting Actress.
Disney’s Pinocchio didn’t come away empty-handed, however, winning for Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel.
As for Blonde, the Razzies call the Netflix project “misogynistic, salacious and fallacious” and say it “shamelessly exploits the memory of the late Marilyn Monroe.” Blonde actually led this year’s nominations with eight, so being awarded just two Razzies can be seen as some sort of victory. De Armas, who is nominated for an Oscar for her turn as Monroe, was not nominated for a Razzie.
In another surprise, the Razzies for the first time in their history took a Razzie themselves. The awards body cited its blunder in nominating a pre-teen for worst actress, for which it took a well-deserved drubbing. The Golden Raspberry Awards committee publicly apologized to the actress and changed the rules to disallow anyone under 18 before putting the awards organization in her place on the ballot. It won by a landslide.
Below is the full winners list:
WORST PICTURE
Blonde (An Andrew Dominik Film / Netflix)
WORST ACTOR
Jared Leto / Morbius
WORST ACTRESS
The Razzies (for “Their 43rd Worst Actress Nominations Blunder”)
RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD
Colin Farrell (From 2004 Worst Actor nominee to 2022 Best Actor Oscar Front-Runner)
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks / Elvis
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Adria Arjona / Morbius
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and That Ludicrous Accent) / Elvis
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Disney’s Pinocchio (NOT del Toro’s!)
WORST DIRECTOR(S)
MGK (aka Colson Baker) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning
WORST SCREENPLAY
Blonde, Written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik
I remember well when Blonde was about to come out (September 2022); there were critics -or at least they claimed to be- that this movie was like the second coming. It came out and then disappeared faster than a George Santos-lie. PR-pasha David Salidor always says do the media before it comes out so if the product is a bust, at least you generated some media buzz … and he’s right!
I actually thought Hanks delivered a spot-on performance as Colonel Parker. I never met him, but his tale is legendary. Speaking of Hanks, I caught his Captain Phillips on the tube and thought he was tremendous. Amazing range, he’s tops in my book.We’ll have our Oscars breakdown Wednesday. Hopefully, clean and easy!
Thursday’s CSI: Vegas, where they finally solved the mystery of the Silver Ink Killer was a bit of a disappointment as the identified and showed the killer in the opening moments. Theirs was a very strong season, but this episode left me wanting much more … The last two episodes of ABC’s Alaska Daily have been just excellent. The second one was written by Gabriel Sherman of Vanity Fair fame. Hilary Swank is just excellent. What an actress.
Jeff Perry has been remarkable too. Amazing that his career started off as a Grateful Dead-head in Nash Bridges as Harvey Leek; he was also splendid in My So-Called Life. Amazing actor …
When Micky Dolenz guested on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the musical guest was Dierks Bentley. Here’s a shot backstage of them all .. And, The New York Independent’s Keith Girard finishing up his second novel.
More Announcements: T2C Brings On The Mayor of Times Square…Eli Marcus
Eli Marcus is the Executive Director of NYC’s largest circulation Visitor Magazine, City Guide, where he holds the distinction of affectionately being known as “The Mayor of Times Square” for his tenure as the longest serving hospitality professional in all of NYC.
Broadway Producer Ken Davenport first gave Eli this nickname awhile back after observing that Eli was seemingly everywhere, all the time in Times Square!
Jay Leno, while probably ad-libbing his cue cards, then gave Eli the title “Mr. New York City” on a classic New York centric episode of his game show “You Bet Your Life.”
Eli is also the inspirational host of The Motivation Show podcast (ranked in the top 1% of podcasts in the world by Listen Notes) where he interviews famous Motivational Speakers, Celebrities, NY Times Best Selling Authors, Health Experts, Mega-Successful Entrepreneurs & more! As the former CEO of The Seminar Center in NYC, he produced over 2,500 NYC events for a Who’s Who of Celebs, best-selling book authors, experts, etc. They included: Michael Jackson at Carnegie Hall, Mark Victor Hansen, Iyanla Vanzant, Davy Jones, Les Brown, Don Miguel Ruiz, Judy Collins & hundreds more.
https://open.spotify.com/show/3NVmTDAvGbzooN8TCW7tuN
Here is a video of Eli speaking https://youtu.be/6xtVGmb0Pf8.
Look for Eli’s first column starting Monday with Broadway producer Hunter Arnold.
Did You Set Your Clock Forward? Daylight Saving Time Begins Today
The official time change will take place at 2 a.m. this morning, with clocks jumping forward to 3 a.m. to observe daylight saving time.
Under provisions of the Energy Policy Act of 2005, which amended the Uniform Time Act of 1966, daylight saving time begins every year on the second Sunday in March. That time change will remain in effect until the first Sunday in November, under the law.
The change will push sunset to nearly 7 p.m., a barrier that will be broken on St. Patrick’s Day next week, according to officials. While we’ll see more hours of daylight, that’ll come with a tradeoff – one less hour of sleep.
Daylight saving time will end at 2 a.m. on November 5, 2023, for “fall back.”
