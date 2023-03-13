2023 Oscars Recap

RAZZIE DAZZIE — (Via Deadline) Blonde, starring the Oscar-nominated Ana de Armas took the big prize — Worst Picture — as well as Worst Screenplay for writer-director Andrew Dominick among the winners announced for the 43rd annual Razzie Awards.

Tom Hanks, meanwhile, now has two Razzie statuettes to pair with his Oscars.

Hanks, “who’s spent his career stretching his acting capabilities to great success, went a bridge too far with his version of Col. Tom Parker in the otherwise excellent biopic, Elvis,” Razzie organizers said. As a result, he won for Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo (for Hanks and his latex face).

It actually could have been worse for Hanks, believe it or not, since he was also nominated in the Worst Actor category for his turn as Geppetto in Disney’s Pinocchio. That category was instead won by Hanks’ fellow Oscar winner Jared Leto for Morbius. Leto’s co-star Adria Arjona received Worst Supporting Actress.

Disney’s Pinocchio didn’t come away empty-handed, however, winning for Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel.

As for Blonde, the Razzies call the Netflix project “misogynistic, salacious and fallacious” and say it “shamelessly exploits the memory of the late Marilyn Monroe.” Blonde actually led this year’s nominations with eight, so being awarded just two Razzies can be seen as some sort of victory. De Armas, who is nominated for an Oscar for her turn as Monroe, was not nominated for a Razzie.

In another surprise, the Razzies for the first time in their history took a Razzie themselves. The awards body cited its blunder in nominating a pre-teen for worst actress, for which it took a well-deserved drubbing. The Golden Raspberry Awards committee publicly apologized to the actress and changed the rules to disallow anyone under 18 before putting the awards organization in her place on the ballot. It won by a landslide.

Below is the full winners list:

WORST PICTURE

Blonde (An Andrew Dominik Film / Netflix)

WORST ACTOR

Jared Leto / Morbius

WORST ACTRESS

The Razzies (for “Their 43rd Worst Actress Nominations Blunder”)

RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD

Colin Farrell (From 2004 Worst Actor nominee to 2022 Best Actor Oscar Front-Runner)

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks / Elvis

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Adria Arjona / Morbius

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and That Ludicrous Accent) / Elvis

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Disney’s Pinocchio (NOT del Toro’s!)

WORST DIRECTOR(S)

MGK (aka Colson Baker) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning

WORST SCREENPLAY

Blonde, Written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik

I remember well when Blonde was about to come out (September 2022); there were critics -or at least they claimed to be- that this movie was like the second coming. It came out and then disappeared faster than a George Santos-lie. PR-pasha David Salidor always says do the media before it comes out so if the product is a bust, at least you generated some media buzz … and he’s right!

I actually thought Hanks delivered a spot-on performance as Colonel Parker. I never met him, but his tale is legendary. Speaking of Hanks, I caught his Captain Phillips on the tube and thought he was tremendous. Amazing range, he’s tops in my book.



We’ll have our Oscars breakdown Wednesday. Hopefully, clean and easy!