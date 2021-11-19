20th Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade Breakfast By First Responders Children’s Foundation

The families of New York and New Jersey’s fallen first responders will enjoy at 20th Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade Breakfast, by the First Responders Children’s Foundation on Thursday, November 25th – (before the parade) at Bryant Park Grill. The event has become an annual tradition for families of first responders who have died in the line of duty to support each other during the holiday season.

FRCF’s very first Thanksgiving Day Breakfast was held twenty years ago, following the aftermath of 9/11. It was created to heal the spirits of first responder families who suffered loss because of the tragedy. Since then, over 20,000 children and relatives of first responders have attended the breakfast. It has become a very happy event and a celebration of resilience. The breakfast is free to the families and features great food in a fun setting. https://1strcf.org/thanksgiving/

“For the first time in two years, first responder families can gather together on Thanksgiving and collectively celebrate the memory of their loved ones who died in the line of duty,” said Jillian Crane, President of the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

“It will be a morning filled with gratitude and one in which we can show our love and support to the families in person. Many of our Scholarship recipients will be attending. Some of them have lost a parent to Covid-19 and others to 9/11 or a 9/11 related illness. Some of them never even had the chance to spend a Thanksgiving with their fallen first responder parent. So, there are somber moments, but over the course of twenty years, this breakfast has evolved into a happy occasion and a celebration of resilience.”

The Foundation’s 2020 breakfast was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, making this year’s celebration the first time in two years that these first responder families from New York and New Jersey can get together on Thanksgiving to remember their loved ones.

To learn more and help click here.