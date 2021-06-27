MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
News

21-Year Old Man Shot Outside the Marriott Hotel

21-Year Old Man Shot Outside the Marriott Hotel

A 21-year-old man was shot near 1535 Broadway at 7th Ave. and 46th Street was not the intended target. The victim was with his family just a few feet from 5-6 men arguing. One of the suspects pulled a gun and the man was shot in the back. Suffering non-life-threatening injuries he was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

The man is from upstate New York and was staying in a Midtown hotel with his family.

Back in May, a shooting in this same area wounded two women and a four-year-old girl.

