MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway Concert Streamed For BroadwayCares-Equity Fights AIDS COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund

25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway Concert Streamed For BroadwayCares-Equity Fights AIDS COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund

In November of 2019 Disney celebrated in style at the New Amsterdam Theatre, which raised $570,426 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Now Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway will be live stream on April 13 at 7 PM ET to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

Ryan McCartan (Frozen, Liv and Maddie) will host the event from his family’s basement and will interview Disney on Broadway stars from their respective homes throughout the evening. You can watch on  BroadwayCares.org.

The concert featured 79 performers, including Jelani Alladin (Hercules), Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, School of Rock), Christian Borle (Little Shop of Horrors, Mary Poppins), Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice, Beauty and the Beast), Lauryn Ciardullo (Aladdin), Gavin Creel(Hello, Dolly!, Waitress), Merle Dandridge (Tarzan, Aida), Lindiwe Dlamini (The Lion King), Bongi Duma (The Lion King), Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Bradley Gibson (The Lion King), Whoopi Goldberg (The View), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Aida), April Holloway (Aladdin), James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton), Adam Jacobs (Aladdin), Ramona Keller (Hercules), Nina LaFarga (Frozen), Tamika Lawrence (Hercules, Come From Away), Norm Lewis (Once on This Island, The Little Mermaid), Kara Lindsay (Newsies, Beautiful), Tshidi Manye (The Lion King), Sbusiso Ngema (The Lion King), Ashley Park (Mean Girls), Adam Pascal (Rent, Aida), Krysta Rodriguez (Hercules), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Sherie Rene Scott (The Little Mermaid, Aida), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King), Josh Strickland (Tarzan), Katie Terza (Aladdin), Marisha Wallace (Aladdin, Something Rotten!), Rema Webb (Hercules, The Lion King), Alton Fitzgerald White (The Lion King), and Syndee Winters (Hamilton, The Lion King).

There will also be a reunion of 18 Newsies from the show’s Broadway and national touring productions and a performance from Broadway Inspirational Voices. 

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

What To Watch April 7th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingApril 7, 2020
Read More

Lin Manuel Miranda and Hamilton’s Original Cast Put a Smile On A Little Girls Face

Suzanna BowlingApril 6, 2020
Read More
Kristin Chenoweth

What To Watch April 4th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingApril 4, 2020
Read More

Tribeca Film Festival Debuts Online Programming

ElizaBeth TaylorApril 3, 2020
Read More

What To Watch April 3rd To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingApril 3, 2020
Read More

What To Watch April 2nd To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingApril 2, 2020
Read More

Barbra Streisand’s Screen-Worn Dress from ‘The Way We Were

Suzanna BowlingApril 1, 2020
Read More

Streaming Donmar Warehouse’s Game-Changing Company Brings Forth All The Rest

RossMarch 31, 2020
Read More

The Royal Court’s Disturbing but Brilliant Streaming Gift of David Ireland’s Cyprus Avenue

RossMarch 31, 2020
Read More