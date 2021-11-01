26 Firehouses Are Forced To Close As Firefighters Defend Their Rights To Not Be Vaccinated

On Friday FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro warned what would happen if de Blasio continued his crazy vaccine mandate. Yesterday six firehouses in Manhattan, nine in Brooklyn, three in Queens, four in the Bronx and four in Staten Island shut down. The FDNY has said it is not closing any firehouses for good.

10,951 firefighters have held onto their rights not to get vaccinated and called out sick to avoid unpaid leave.

In protest of the mandate hundreds of New York City firefighters took sick leave on Friday as well.

“The excessive sick leave … because of their anger at the vaccine mandate for all city employees is unacceptable,” stated FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

Has anyone thought that it is not fair to mandate anyone to go against their moral, christian or medical doctors?

Six firefighters of Ladder 113 in Brooklyn were on duty when they drove a fire truck to State Senator Zellnor Myrie’s office to tell his staffers they would “have blood on their hands” if they continued to push the mandate.

De Blasio’s and Biden’s edicts do not inspire, but trigger furious protests.

If the vaccine is so great why aren’t the sick migrants not being forced to quarantine or get jabbed. Why aren’t the healthy ones not being tested and or mandated to be jabbed? Instead they are bussing them and giving them free airline rides to our state and others and were suppose to be ok to being blackmailed into this. Where is the logic?