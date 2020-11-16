295,103 New York Residents Filed Change of Address Forms With the U.S. Postal Service

If 295,103 New York Residents have filed change of address forms, how many people have actually left Manhattan? This number does not include the business that have left. Statistics tell us least at least 11 forwarding could include multi-person households.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called fleeing residents “fairweather friends,” but did he ever think that letting criminals go with just a slap on the wrist, or letting them out of jail was going to make people feel safe? What about the homeless who he bussed in who attack, confront and cause damage to what was once was peaceful thriving neighborhoods.

A 14-year-old boy was punched in the face, beaten and robbed near Bowery Mission Tribeca Campus, a homeless shelter and food kitchen at around 11:30am on Friday. They took his bag and jacket.

Charlie Destefano, 35, was found across the street from where the robbery took place. He was charged with robbery causing physical injury, robbery aided by another and endangering the welfare of a child.

Destefano was listed as living at the Bowery Mission Tribeca Campus outside of where the robbery occurred.

The boy was taken to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital where he is expected to recover. How many incidents before someone takes charge?

The NYPD CompStat 2.0 recorded 339 murders with the number of shooting victims at a 101.4 per cent rise.

Gov. Cuomo begged wealthy residents to stay, but considering that a new tax is being proposed by progressive lawmakers and activists that would impose a new form of capital gains tax on New Yorkers with $1 billion or more in assets, why would the wealthy stay?

Add to that the state of the education system where de Blasio warned that parents should be ready for schools to close as soon as Monday morning but backtracked saying schools will remain open.

The cost of living is higher, the crime rising and there is a Mayor as well as a Governor who seems to want to see Manhattan become a shell of its former self. At this point it seems the only reason people are staying is financial.