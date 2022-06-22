2nd Annual Antonyo Award Nominations

BEST PLAY

Clyde’s by Lynn Nottage

Thoughts of a Colored Man by Kennan Scott II

Confederates by Dominique Morisseau

What To Send Up When It Goes Down by Aleshea Harris

Nollywood Dreams by Jocelyn Bioh

On Sugarland by Aleshea Harris

Cullud wattah by Erika Dickerson-Despenza

BEST MUSICAL

MJ: The Musical

Paradise Square

A Strange Loop

Caroline, or Change

Intimate Apparel

Black No More

BEST REVIVAL

Macbeth

Skeleton Crew

Trouble in Mind

Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992

Merry Wives

Skin of Our Teeth

*For Colored Girls… Not eligible. Won in 2020

BEST MUSICAL ENSEMBLE

MJ: The Musical

Paradise Square

A Strange Loop

Black No More

Intimate Apparel Opera

Caroline, Or Change

The Visitor

BEST PLAY ENSEMBLE

Clyde’s

Thoughts of a Colored Man

Skeleton Crew

For Colored Girls…

Skin of Our Teeth

What To Send Up When It Goes Down

Wedding Band

BEST DIRECTION ( BROADWAY)

Zhailon Levingston, Chicken & Biscuits

Steve H. Broadnax III, Thoughts of a Colored Man

Ruben Santiago Hudson, Skeleton Crew

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Charles Randolph-Wright, Trouble In Mind

Lileana Blain-Cruz, Skin of Our Teeth

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL

John Ridley, Black No More

Kwame Kweo-Armah, The Visitor

Lynn Nottage, Intimate Apparel Opera

Lynn Nottage, MJ: The Musical

*A Strange Loop won this category in 2020. Artists are ineligible for nomination if previously

won the category for the same work.

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop

James Posner, Daryl Waters, Anthony Tidd, Tariq Trotter, Black No More

Masi Asare, Paradise Square

BEST MUSIC IN A PLAY

Justin Hicks, Cullud wattah

Justin Ellington, Tambo & Bones

Starr Busby, On Sugarland

Alphonso Horne, Wedding Band

Bill Sims Jr., Lackawanna Blues

Jimmy Keys, Skeleton Crew

Te’La and Kamauu, Thoughts of a Colored Man

BEST ORCHESTRATION

Jason Michael Webb, MJ: The Musical

Joseph Joubert, Caroline, Or Change

Daryl Waters, Black No More

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Ellenore Scott, Mr. Saturday Night

Bill T. Jones, Chloe Davis, Gelan Lambert, Paradise Square

Raja Feather Kelly, A Strange Loop

Ellenore Scott & Ayodele Casel, Funny Girl

Adesola Osakulumi, Skeleton Crew

Darrell Grand Moultrie, Space Dogs

BEST ACTOR IN A PLAY (BROADWAY)

Namir Smallwood, Passover

Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Ruth Negga, Macbeth

Gabby Bean, Skin of Our Teeth

LaChanze, Trouble In Mind

Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s

Laurence Fishburne, American Buffalo

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL (BROADWAY)

Myles Frost, MJ: The Musical

Joaquina Kalukango (Jew-wah-keena kal-loo-kango), Paradise Square

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Sharon D. Clarke, Caroline, or Change

BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY (BROADWAY)

Kara Young, Clyde’s

Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde’s

Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind

Kenita R.. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Tendayi Kuumba, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Brandon J. Dirden, Skeleton Crew

Luke James, Thoughts of a Colored Man

BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL (ON BROADWAY)

Tavon Olds-Sample, MJ: The Musical

Ayana George, MJ: The Musical

L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop

James Jackson Jr., A Strange Loop

Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square

Charity Angel Dawson, Mrs. Doubtfire

BEST DIRECTION (OFF-BROADWAY)

Stori Ayers, Confederates

Saheem Ali, Merry Wives

Candis C. Jones, Cullud wattah

Whitney White, On Sugarland

Awoye Timpo, Wedding Band

Saheem Ali, Nollywood Dreams

BEST ACTOR IN A PLAY (OFF-BROADWAY)Crystal A. Dickinson, Cullud wattah

Susan Kelechi Watson, Merry Wives

Kiki Layne, On Sugar Land

Kyle Beltran, Case for the Existence of God

Jacob Ming-Tren, Merry Wives

Daniel J. Watts, The Last of the Love Letters

Jacob Ming-Trent, Merry Wives

BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY (OFF-BROADWAY)