2nd Annual International Women’s Day Benefit Concert With Sara Bareilles, Jennifer Nettles

powerful trio of performances. Sara Bareilles (composer of Broadway’s Waitress), Nkeki Obi-Melekwe (Tina Turner from Tina), and Jennifer Nettles (Sugarland, Waitress) to headline for the 2nd Annual International Women’s Day Benefit Concert.
The March 8th event raises funds to train 1 million under-resourced young women through GirlsWithImpact’s business and leadership academy and is presented by SheaMoisture and produced by Live Nation along with the nonprofit GirlsWithImpact.
Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com
