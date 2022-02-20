MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

2nd Annual International Women’s Day Benefit Concert With Sara Bareilles, Jennifer Nettles

2nd Annual International Women’s Day Benefit Concert With Sara Bareilles, Jennifer Nettles

 powerful trio of performances. Sara Bareilles (composer of Broadway’s Waitress), Nkeki Obi-Melekwe (Tina Turner from Tina), and Jennifer Nettles (Sugarland, Waitress) to  headline for the 2nd Annual International Women’s Day Benefit Concert.

The March 8th event raises funds to train 1 million under-resourced young women through GirlsWithImpact’s business and leadership academy and is presented by SheaMoisture and produced by Live Nation along with the nonprofit GirlsWithImpact.

For tickets click here.

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGFebruary 20, 2022
Read More

Harvey Fierstein in Conversation with Justin Vivian Bond

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 20, 2022
Read More

Now Criminals Are Punching Four Year Olds in the Back of Their Heads

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 20, 2022
Read More

New York Fashion Week Heats Up Winter in the City

ElizaBeth TaylorFebruary 19, 2022
Read More

Hot in the City

ElizaBeth TaylorFebruary 19, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGFebruary 17, 2022
Read More

Heating Up Winter with Sizzling Events

ElizaBeth TaylorFebruary 17, 2022
Read More

NYWIFT invites you to a virtual screening and Q&A for: A Banquet

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 16, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGFebruary 15, 2022
Read More