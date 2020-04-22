3 Best Roofing Materials to Use for Your Seattle Home

No matter whether you are setting up a new roof or replacing an old one for your Seattle home, you’re spoilt for choices when it comes to the types of roofing materials. A few of the popular options include tile roofing, asphalt shingles, wood roofing, and metal roofing. The kind of material you will pick depends on a host of factors such as roof slope, the local climate of Seattle, house style and architecture, and things like that.

According to an article published on Forbes.com, metal shingles is an ideal roofing material due to its durability and resistance to algae and mildew growth. Read on to learn about these three roofing materials for your home in Seattle:

1. Clay and concrete-tiled roof material

When it comes to clay and concrete-tiled roofing, they’re often combined, as these are masonry roof materials with the same installation needs. When you use concrete or clay, they act as a molding material and the outcome is a roofing material designed to overlie or interconnect with the closest tiles.

Both concrete and clay-tiled roofs are appropriate for warm, pleasant weather with minimal rainfall, as in Seattle. These roofing materials are not ideal for cities in the US experiencing heavy rainfall and freezing temperatures.

2. Wood shingles and shakes

As far as wood shingles and shakes are concerned, these materials come from Alaskan yellow cedar, red cedar, and eastern white cedar. These roofing materials have wood, which is dimensionally steadier and usually resistant to pest and rot damage. If you have any questions regarding wood shingles and shakes, you can consult with any roofing contractors Orlando.

The key distinction between shingles and shakes is that the latter is split from wood log, featuring a coarse and unsystematic texture. Shingles, on the contrary, come with a smooth surface, as the material is sawed. You can install this roofing material only if you have a historic type of home.

3. Metal roofing

When it comes to metal roofing, it is a broad category including factory-farmed and completed roofing panels. You will also find roofing panels, cut and manufactured at the site of the house or building.

Metal roofing is suitable for farm-style homes as well as commercial properties. Then, if you have an intricate or curved roof, metal is not your best choice. Just as ridged roofing, several metal roofs could be set up right over a worn or shabby roof without the need to remove or tear off the old roof system of your house.

Roofing is a booming industry in Seattle and therefore, you will find full-service contractors providing a gamut of roofing materials for your home. Be it new roof installation, repair, full replacements, or maintenance, you will find professional and experienced roofers in the city. Be assured of the best workmanship and quality service when you need a replacement or repair for your Seattle home. You will get durable, tough, and first-rate roofing materials in the city to protect your home from heat, storm, and rain.