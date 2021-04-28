3 Common Plumbing Issues and What Should be Done About Them

Plumbing is something few homeowners truly understand. Plumbing issues can range from benign to catastrophic and it’s hard to see the severity of the situation unless you’re a professional. While it is true that there are many problems you can fix on your own, in serious cases, it’s almost guaranteed that you’re going to need to call someone in. Let’s take a look at a few common plumbing issues and what should be done when they occur.

Water is Slow to Drain

This is one of the most common plumbing issues any homeowner will have to deal with. Water will suddenly stop draining at the rate it used to, either in the bathtub or sinks around the house, but it’s most common in bathtubs. This might be caused by a variety of reasons.

In some cases, it might be caused by residue building up in the drain pipes. This can be anything from soap to residue from rusting pipes. Sometimes, all you need is to do is clean the pop-up, as it tends to get clogged up over time. However, there are some cases when only a professional drain cleaning will do.

If you’re experiencing that problem and you’re living in the St-Louis metro area, contact a clogged drain service like Maplewood Plumbing. They’ll be able to get to the root of the issue and make sure you don’t have to worry about slow drains again.

Leaky Pipes

This is also something most homeowners will have to deal with at some point. The problem is that you will not be aware of it until things deteriorate. Leaky pipes can sometimes only be discovered through an inspection. By that time, the leak may have already started causing widespread structural damage to the house.

Some of the signs that you may be dealing with leaking pipes include things like musty smells in rooms, visible mildew and mold, a sudden increase in water bills, or stained walls and ceilings. It is recommended that you have your whole plumbing system inspected every two years, so, if it’s been longer than that for you, you should have an inspection carried out immediately.

Running Toilet

Another very common issue with most homes is a running toilet. The good news, in this case, is that it’s often possible to fix the issue yourself.

The most important part is to know what is causing the issue. Sometimes, all you have to do is adjust the arm of the floater. This could literally be done in seconds with no instruments. In other cases, the flapper might be the cause, and this something most people can handle. If you’re intimidated by the idea, here is a quick tutorial on how to replace a toilet flapper.

These are all some of the most common plumbing issues you’ll ever encounter. If you’re dealing with any of these, try to assess the situation and don’t hesitate to call someone in if the situation warrants it.