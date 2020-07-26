3 Things You Can Do Online to Keep Your Family Safe

It used to be that we had plenty of places we could go, but didn’t really have the time or energy because we worked in a cubicle all day and had to slog through a lengthy commute each way too. Today, with the pandemic, we have more time since a lot of us are working from home. Alas, now it’s not very safe to go places any more. Luckily, we can still get a lot of things done online from the comfort of our own home. From critical medical visits to shopping for fun things that will brighten our lives, the online world has opened up many possibilities for us. Best of all, when you do things over the internet you are keeping you and your family safe by limiting the outside contacts you have.

Visit with a Doctor

Going to see the doctor was always a hassle, it seems. First of all, you may not feel well and then you have to get there on time just to sit with a herd of people in a busy waiting room. Then, once you were finally called to the room where you would be seen, you would have to wait again. Finally, you would be seen but it felt like they were just spending a minute with you before they were on to someone else. Now, with the pandemic, it’s hard to imagine sitting in an indoor room full of sick people at the doctor’s office. Fortunately, telemedicine provides a great solution to all these issues. There are wonderful services online where you can schedule an appointment with a physician and have your entire consultation over a video call. You’ll get true one-on-one attention and they can even fill prescriptions and order lab work if needed.

Get Your Medical Marijuana Card Online

Over the last years, there has been a rapidly growing interest in exploring natural alternatives to help with chronic issues like pain, anxiety and a variety of other ailments. Many adults find that medical marijuana (MMJ) offers them natural relief and helps them live a full life again. In many states if you want to use MMJ, you’ll need to be seen by a physician who can assess if this natural remedy is a good option for you. It’s easy to get your medical marijuana card online from NuggMD in New York. You can set up an online appointment in seconds and you’ll be connected with a registered practitioner who can assess your situation, if approved, they will issue the required patient certification form. From there, you simply register online with the New York Department of Health and they will mail your MMJ card directly to you.

Go Grocery Shopping

Grocery shopping is not as much fun today as it used to be. You’ve got to stand six feet away from each other and queue up in endless lines at the checkout. There are one-way aisles, only one person can put their stuff on the checkout belt and many things seem to be out of stock. On top of everything, you are exposed to a lot of people in even a single shopping trip. You can skip the entire shop in person hassle by ordering everything you want online. Grocery web sites have really improved recently and you can easily find items, shop the sale prices and even apply coupons to your order. Once you’ve put everything in your virtual cart you can schedule the order for delivery right to your door. Alternatively, you can pick up the order at the store. When you arrive just pop open your trunk and they’ll quickly load the purchases so you can be on your way.