Before deciding on your saving strategies, you should consider things like your savings goals, where you want to keep your money and how much you can put aside.

If you’re looking to begin a saving strategy, there are several things you should consider before jumping in. Everything from your savings goals, your monthly income and outgoings and the different types of savings accounts and locations that are available for the huge range of savings strategies out there all make a difference to how you are going to be saving. Take a look at our 3 tips for weighing up saving strategies to help you to work out which is best for you:

1: Decide on goals

The first thing to do if you’re trying to decide on the right saving strategy for you is to work out what your saving goals are. Are you saving up for retirement, or to start a business or to buy a home? Perhaps you’re even just saving up to buy a car or take a trip. Whatever your saving goals are, big or small, make sure you clearly define them before you begin to decide on the best way to save. Have a number in mind, as well as a timeframe so that you can work out things like the amount you’ll be putting away and how regularly.

2: Where to keep your money

Consider the different options you have in terms of where to keep your money. Weigh up the differences between different types of savings funds such as a retirement plan, investing strategies, a CD or a traditional savings account. Each of these different saving strategies come with their own benefits and drawbacks, which can make them each more suited to different types of savings plans.

Investing

Investing is a great way to tie up your money in assets, but it is not a particularly stable method of saving. Although there is the opportunity from investing to grow your money and increase your savings if the investment proves to be profitable, there is also just as big a chance of losing money in this process. Investment can be a good way of trying to increase your savings if you have excess that you do not have a clear goal in mind for, but is not at all suited to saving for an emergency fund or even for purchasing property due to its instability and unreliability.

Retirement fund

A retirement fund is often paid over a lifetime, usually through a workplace and often with support from your employer to bump up your investments over time. Employers will often offer ‘match’ schemes where they will invest the same amount as you each month or year to help make the most of your pension plan. This money is usually tied up through a retirement fund company and intertwined in a similar way to investments, meaning that the money is difficult to access and can often incur a fee or penalty if you try to withdraw before your planned retirement age.

Certificate of Deposit

A certificate of deposit (CD) is a timed deposit account which can be used to save for either short or long term goals. They often lock for a predetermined period of time, or until the account’s “maturity date”. This could be beneficial if you are prone to taking money out of your savings and are looking for a way to limit yourself from doing this, however CDs might not always be worth it. Although some CD accounts may offer you a higher than average annual percentage yield (APY) on any deposits you enter to the account compared to those offered by a money market account or a traditional savings account, withdrawing from a CD too early could leave you facing financial penalties. If you want to create some flexibility in your CD, look for a CD ladder that can help you increase the flexibility of your withdrawals or work around any changes to interest rates.

Savings Account

A traditional savings account is often a good choice if you’re looking to save properly, whether long-term or short-term. Although the interest rates on a traditional savings account are often quite low compared to some of these other savings methods, the stability and security they offer you can be extremely beneficial. If you are looking to save with a traditional savings account, try setting up an automated deposit system so that the money is being transferred from your current account into your savings account automatically on a regular basis. This will help you to regularly grow your savings without the worry of forgetting to pay in, and helps to keep you in check with how much you are depositing.

How much you can afford to put aside each month

Choosing how much you’ll be putting aside each month is also extremely important. As outlined above, your saving goals will obviously influence how much you want to be saving, but it is also important to think properly about how much you can actually afford to put aside each month. Take some time to go through your budget and outline all of your outgoings compared to your incomings. Divide up your monthly budget to outline everything you spend each month, including rent payments, car payments, utilities, groceries, any subscriptions you have and any other regular outgoings you have, and then see how much you have leftover. Decide if you want all of this budget to go towards your savings goals, or if you want to split it between a few goals such as 50% towards your house fund, 20% towards an emergency fund, 20% towards a new car and 10% for that trip you’ve been wanting to take forever.