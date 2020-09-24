3 Ways to Advance Your Career Right Now

Whether you’re just starting out at your job, planning to change fields, or you’ve been in the same position for years, it can be frustrating when you have no idea how to progress your career. Hitting new milestones at a job is important to so many of us!

It doesn’t matter if you’re chasing more knowledge and responsibility, or just looking to get bigger pay bump; everyone needs to advance at some point. So, if you’re feeling stuck in a rut at your workplace, check out these reliable ways to boost your career!

1) Get Evaluated

First off, if you want to improve your standings at your work, you need to get evaluated. The best way to get honest feedback about your strengths and weakness is through an objective evaluation.

Your boss and managers know you best. However, according to the consultants at atozmanagementconsulting, outside assessments are underrated; you get even more precise, objective feedback because a consultant isn’t mired in office politics while appraising you.

Whether you get performance assessed by an outsider or a person in an upper-level position at your company, you will start to see which actions you can take to improve. Without this kind of feedback, it’s easy to become blind to your own mistakes and become complacent at your workplace.

2) Get Some Extra Training

Next, if you want to better your career standings consider expanding your education. Whether you go back to a traditional university, learn a new skill, or get certified in a subject you know well, tangible results of education can really boost your position.

While getting more education may seem like a big scary commitment, it doesn’t have to be. There are tons of schools, websites, and tutors that help you learn new skills at your own pace. With customizable learning programs tailored to goals in your field it’s easier than ever to learn a skill or software that sets you apart from everyone else.

3) Maintain Your Network

The next reason you’re probably not growing in your field is because you haven’t been maintaining your network. When most of us hear the word “networking,” we cringe. But networking doesn’t have to be unpleasant.

Stop thinking of networking as chatting with strangers or using people for connections. Instead, reframe it as keeping in touch with people you’ve met. Suddenly, it becomes so much less of a chore.

If you are still skeptical, think of a time when someone has remembered a unique detail about you and how nice that’s was. Did you want to support them in some way after that?

That’s why you have to continue to make those unique connections and spark up that discussion with people you’ve worked with in the past. It helps people to know people that value the quality of your work, even years after you’ve stopped working together. They may keep you in mind for new projects and positions.

If you’re not thinking about your career from a holistic perspective, you’ll never be able to move up the totem pole. If you define your career goals, maintain good relationships with the people you’ve worked with, take on evaluations, and focus on growth, you’ll send the message that you’re the ideal candidate for the next promotion. These are also strategies for getting a written recommendation for a future job interview.

Don’t get overwhelmed by the mountain to climb ahead; start small with your assessment, and then create an actionable plan that helps you improve your performance. If you demonstrate growth, any good company should be willing to invest in you and promote you as time goes on!